Jiya Shankar puts end to separation rumours with fiancé, says 'this ain't no Bollywood movie'

Mumbai, Nov 3 (IANS) Actress Jiya Shankar has seemingly put an end to the speculation surrounding her relationship with fiancé Kaaran Dhanak.

After days of rumours suggesting trouble in paradise, the actress has now shared a series of happy moments with him on social media, along with a heartfelt note about growing as a couple.

Addressing the speculation surrounding their relationship, Jiya made it clear that rumours about her fiancé and their relationship were baseless.

Taking to her social media account, Jiya shared some affectionate moments with Kaaran and penned a long note.

She wrote, "If no one told you how difficult life would get when you're learning to live together then let me tell you this ain't no Bollywood movie."

Acknowledging that disagreements are a part of every relationship, she continued, "We as most couples love a lot but also fight a lot sometimes, we have our differences and we're only learning to be better for each other. We're not perfect. We're only humans who fell in love and chose each other. We're best friends and in the end only hope that we figure it out and grow together in this life."

Jiya further addressed the speculation surrounding her personal life, and wrote, "I will be more careful of what i share on my social media from here on so it leaves no room for assumptions or baseless rumours but everything thats been said about my fiancé or our relationship holds no truth to it what so ever."

Concluding her note on a positive note, the actress added, "Let's move forward with love and kindness now can we ? I wish you all love and peace and hope you find love that's perfect for you."

Speculation about trouble in Jiya and Kaaran's relationship gained momentum after social media users noticed that the actress had unfollowed him on Instagram.

The actress was also sharing cryptic messaged about relationships, cheating. One of the messages she shared read, "Two things I know for sure: Prayers work and tables eventually turn." Another post read, "Some nights I don't want healing. I want the universe to admit that what happened was cruel."

These developments, coupled with reports of her unfollowing Kaaran, prompted fans to speculate that the couple might have called off their engagement. However, neither the actress nor Kaaran had initially confirmed any trouble in their relationship.

For the uninitiated, Jiya had spoken about being in a relationship earlier this year, but had chosen not to reveal her partner's identity.

The actress surprised fans in August, when she announced her engagement to Kaaran Dhanak, sharing dreamy photographs from an intimate sunset proposal.

--IANS

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