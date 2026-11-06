Jannik Sinner confirms parting ways with coach Darren Cahill, brings in Magnus Norman

New Delhi, Nov 6 (IANS) Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner has confirmed that he is parting ways with Darren Cahill, under whom he won five Grand Slam titles and spent 95 weeks as World No.1, bringing an end to a successful five-year partnership.

Sinner has been coached by Cahill since July 2022 and saw a stellar rise under his guidance. Apart from his Grand Slams, he also won the ATP Finals twice in 2024 and 2025 under him and was the runner-up in 2023. He also completed his Career Golden Masters under him by winning all nine ATP Masters 1000 tournaments in his career. He will now have Magnus Norman as his new coach.

"Darren has been an incredibly important part of my joumey Together with Simone and the whole team, we have achieved things I dreamed of growing up Winning five Grand Slam titles and reaching world No. 1 together are achievements I will always treasure, but what means just as much is the relationship we have built along the way," Sinner said in a statement.

"I want to thank Darren for his belief in me, his honesty and his dedication. He has helped me grow both as a player and as a person, and his guidance will stay with me throughout my career. We have shared so many special moments over the past five years, and while our coaching partnership is coming to an end, our friendship will continue".

Meanwhile, Sinner's association with Norman will begin next month, alongside Simone Vagnozzi. "Working with Jannik has been a special honour and privilege. He's an amazing young man and a humble, dedicated champion that we are all incredibly proud of.

"Trust, honesty and belief only work when it's exchanged both ways, and this has been Jannik's strength as an athlete. It's also the reason that makes coaching someone like him such a memorable experience. I want to thank Jannik, the entire team, and all the fans for welcoming this Aussie into the wonderful Italian family. I wish the team nothing but continued success for the coming years", Cahill said on Sinner.

Norman is a former world No. 2 and will now guide Sinner, who looks to return from a knee issue that has ruled him out for the rest of the season.

--IANS

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