November 09, 2026 3:13 PM हिंदी

'It wasn't too daunting': Maddinson opens up on his surprise Australia recall

'It wasn't too daunting': Maddinson opens up on his surprise Australia recall

New Delhi, Nov 9 (IANS) Australia batter Nic Maddinson, reflecting on the criticism of his surprise call-up to the Test side against South Africa, said he didn’t believe the selectors had given him a difficult task with his Test recall and was happy to have the opportunity.

Maddinson's fairytale call-up to the Test side earned a special nod when he was picked for the playing XI for the first Test against South Africa at Kingsmead last month.

Eighteen months after undergoing chemotherapy for testicular cancer, the left-handed batter opened the innings alongside Travis Head but fell short of expectations in his first Test series in nearly 10 years.

The 34-year-old could only manage 0, 48, 0 and 8 across the first two Tests before being released ahead of the series decider in Cape Town to fly home for the Sheffield Shield.

While selectors felt his inclusion gave Australia additional batting depth ahead of the series, many in the cricketing world believed the selectors had handed Maddinson too difficult a task with his recall.

"Just happy to have had (the opportunity). A week before, if you'd said, 'You're going to play Test cricket next week, where do you want to bat?' I probably would have chosen to open. It wasn't anything that was too daunting … just disappointed I couldn't make the most of it," Maddinson told the media, as quoted by cricket.com.au.

"I probably felt more prepared than what I did the first time I played (Test cricket). I know I hadn't played first-class cricket for a while, but I felt like my record in the previous six years down at Victoria was something I felt really confident in," he added.

Maddinson wouldn't rule out a return to the Test side in the future. "A month ago, I thought maybe playing Shield cricket was impossible, so who knows?" he said.

"I'd take two ducks and a pretty shit four innings over not playing at all. It seems like when you're under pressure a little bit and it's not going your way, it's a pretty hard thing to front up. But I'd take that series again in a heartbeat, to be honest. If it's an opportunity to play for Australia again regardless of the result, I'd definitely take it," he concluded.

--IANS

bc/vi

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