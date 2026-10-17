‘It didn’t seem like she was making her debut’: Deepti lauds Niki Prasad after 1st T20I

New Delhi, Oct 17 (IANS) India all-rounder Deepti Sharma praised Niki Prasad’s composure on debut after the youngster helped India navigate a challenging situation during their chase in the first T20I against Zimbabwe, highlighting how their partnership and the team’s collective belief proved crucial in securing the victory.

Speaking at the post-match press conference, Deepti said the experience would boost Niki’s confidence while emphasising that handling difficult moments was essential to the development of both individual players and the team. Impressed by the debutant’s temperament, she said Niki displayed the assurance of an experienced international player despite the occasion and underlined the importance of building partnerships when the team finds itself under pressure.

“Niki played really well. Honestly, it didn’t seem at all like she was making her debut. It felt like she had played quite a few matches in the past, for the country. This confidence from a youngster is remarkable - you’re building a partnership when the team needs it, winning the match from a tough situation. I’m sure she’ll take a lot of confidence from this match,” Deepti said.

Deepti also offered insight into the mindset inside the middle during the difficult phase, explaining that the presence of Richa Ghosh further strengthened the team’s belief. Rather than allowing the situation to dictate their approach, the batters took a moment to assess their options and plan their response.

“To tell you the truth, the two of us were there, there was Richa (Ghosh) as well, batting behind us. It didn’t feel like (a situation where) anything could happen. We took a bit of a pause at that moment, and thought about what to do next. It definitely wasn’t (a panic situation), because if there’s no pressure, how will you grow strong as a player, and as a team? These situations are necessary from time to time, and from there we took the team to a place from where we won the match,” she added.

While India continue to pursue an aggressive brand of cricket, Deepti acknowledged that matches do not always unfold according to plan. She stressed that learning from such situations would be important in ensuring the team responds better in subsequent fixtures.

“As a team, this is what we want. Of course, we want to play an aggressive brand of cricket, and that was in our mind. Occasionally, these things happen in a match. There is no god who gives you exactly what you want. But we always learn from our innings and our matches. I’m sure what happened today won’t happen in the next match,” she mentioned.

Deepti also admitted disappointment at missing the opportunity to finish the contest herself, revealing that she had intended to build the partnership before taking India across the line.

“At that moment I felt bad for not finishing the match. I had thought I should build a partnership, take us close (to the target), and then finish, but I made a small mistake. I’m sure I won’t repeat it, but it was just the thought that it would be good to finish the match as quickly as possible,” the all-rounder stated.

The two teams will now square off on Sunday for the second T20I, with India leading the three-match series 1-0

--IANS

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