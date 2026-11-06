November 06, 2026 11:16 PM हिंदी

ISL 2026/27: Varshneya’s stoppage-time winner seals Bengaluru FC’s 2-1 win over FC Goa

Soham Varshneya’s stoppage-time winner seals Bengaluru FC’s 2-1 win over FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026/27 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda near Margao, Goa, on Friday. Photo credit: ISL

Margao (Goa), Nov 6 (IANS) Substitute Soham Varshneya scored a last-ditch winner as former winner Bengaluru FC (BFC) clinched a dramatic 2-1 victory over FC Goa in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026/27 at the Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda, Goa, on Friday.

Borja Martínez gave the visitors an early lead in the 12th minute before Franchu drew the hosts level five minutes later. Substitute Soham Varshneya then delivered a decisive blow in the third minute of stoppage time to secure all three points for the Blues.

The victory sees Bengaluru FC move to third in the league standings, behind NorthEast United FC and Mohun Bagan Super Giant, with a game in hand. The Blues made a bright start to the contest, demonstrating their attacking intent and exploiting an early opportunity to take the lead. FC Goa responded swiftly to restore parity, setting up a closely contested encounter that ultimately hinged on a decisive moment in the dying stages.

The visitors broke the deadlock in the 12th minute through Borja Martínez. Following an attacking move involving Ryan Williams and Lalremtluanga Fanai, the ball fell to Martínez, who created space before unleashing a clinical left-footed strike from outside the box. His effort found the back of the net to put Bengaluru ahead 1-0.

FC Goa responded with urgency and found the equaliser just five minutes later. Muhammed Nemil picked out Franchu, who unleashed a powerful right-footed strike from distance. The effort flew past Gurpreet Singh Sandhu and into the net, bringing the Gaurs back on level terms at 1-1.

The contest remained balanced as both sides looked to gain the upper hand. Bengaluru FC, however, found the breakthrough when it mattered most. In the 90+3rd minute, Ashique Kuruniyan drove forward with purpose, breaking through the FC Goa defensive line and creating space in the attacking third.

Varshneya timed his run into the box perfectly before firing a left-footed finish into the net, sending the Bengaluru FC contingent into celebration and sealing a dramatic 2-1 win for the visitors.

--IANS

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