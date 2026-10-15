October 15, 2026 7:27 PM हिंदी

ISL 2026/27: SC Delhi look to bounce back at home as Mohun Bagan seek first points

SC Delhi look to bounce back at home as Mohun Bagan Super Giant seek first points in their second match of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026/27 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. Photo credit: SC Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 15 (IANS) A few days after opening their campaign with a narrow defeat, Sporting Club Delhi face a second stern test when they host former winner Mohun Bagan Super Giant in an Indian Super League (ISL) 2026/27 clash at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi on Friday.

Tomasz Tchórz’s young squad gave a solid account of themselves in a thrilling 3-2 defeat away to Bengaluru FC last week. Delhi showed courage to lead at half-time in the garden city, but ultimately fell short to a late 89th-minute winner. Returning to Delhi, the Phoenixes will hope to pick up their first points of the campaign by capitalising on home advantage.

However, they will have their task cut out against a Bagan side that is still smarting from a late defeat of their own at the hands of NorthEast United FC.

“Every game we are approaching with the same aim, which is to get three points,” he said, speaking to the media on the eve of the game.

Bagan will be without midfielder Deepak Tangri, who is serving a suspension, but Dilmperis has possibly the best squad depth in the League to worry about his absence.

Mariners boss Panagiotis Dilmperis has kept things quiet since his side’s loss to the Highlanders on Monday night, with Mohun Bagan SG choosing not to hold a pre-match press conference. With Dilmperis having previously claimed that the "culture of the team demands wins", the pressure is already mounting on the heavyweights.

SC Delhi showed great continuity and high-tempo pressing in their season opener. They will look to put a rotated Mohun Bagan SG backline under heavy pressure early on.

The visitors possess plenty of firepower in attackers like Lallianzuala Chhangte, Dejan Dražić and Lee Erwin, and they will need to be much more clinical to unlock a disciplined Delhi defence.

The backdrop to this fixture carries immense emotional weight. On the final day of last season, late injury-time heroics from Mohun Bagan SG secured a dramatic 2-1 win, even though East Bengal ultimately snatched the League crown on goal difference.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Pakistani student's suicide proof of system that allows exploitation of educational ambitions (File image)

Pakistani student's suicide proof of system that allows exploitation of educational ambitions

Bas de Leede to captain the Netherlands in ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 games against Oman, UAE

De Leede to captain Netherlands in World Cup League 2 games against Oman, UAE

Prahaar Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao delivers powerful performance in this gripping courtroom drama

Prahaar Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao delivers powerful performance in this gripping courtroom drama

Pakistan faces political, security and economic pressures that could spill over: Report

Pakistan faces political, security and economic pressures that could spill over: Report

'38 medals won by women is a picture of new India': Prime Minister Narendra Modi hails 'daughters' of the nation for their splendid performance in the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan. Photo credit: IANS

'38 medals won by women is a picture of new India': PM Modi hails 'daughters' of nation

Soundarya Rajinikanth on 'Jailer 2':  This film is going to create history in Tamil cinema! (Photo: Soundarya Rajinikanth/Instagram)

Soundarya Rajinikanth on 'Jailer 2':  This film is going to create history in Tamil cinema!

Kourtney Kardashian recollects scary experience of her 1st car

Kourtney Kardashian recollects scary experience of her 1st car

‘We will do big sports events in India’: Prime Minister Narendra Modi backs India's Olympic-hosting ambitions

‘We will do big sports events in India’: PM Modi backs India's Olympic-hosting ambitions

MoS Pabitra Margherita arrives in Samoa on first leg of three-nation Pacific visit

MoS Pabitra Margherita arrives in Samoa on first leg of three-nation Pacific visit

Situation resembles shutdown, traders unsure of festive sales: Bangalore Association chief seeks legal protection

Situation resembles shutdown, traders unsure of festive sales: Bangalore Association chief seeks legal protection