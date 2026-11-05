November 05, 2026 10:32 PM हिंदी

ISL 2026/27: NorthEast United beat Churchill Brothers 2-0, extend unbeaten run to five games

NorthEast United beat Churchill Brothers 2-0, extend unbeaten run to five games in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026/27 at the PJN Stadium in Margao, Goa, on Thursday. Photo credit: ISL

Margao (Goa), Nov 5 (IANS) NorthEast United FC extended their unbeaten run to five matches in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026/27 season after registering a 2-0 victory over Churchill Brothers at the PJN Stadium, Fatorda, near Margao on Thursday.

Ethyan González opened the scoring in the 16th minute before Antonio Moyano struck in the third minute of stoppage time (90+3’) to help the Highlanders secure all three points.

The victory provisionally consolidated NorthEast United’s position at the top of the standings, with Mohun Bagan Super Giant scheduled to face Odisha FC in the second match of the day.

NorthEast United made a positive start and broke the deadlock through González in the 16th minute. The forward produced a fine finish with the outside of his boot after a swift counter-attacking move, with Jithin MS providing the assist.

The goal came after Churchill Brothers failed to deal with NorthEast’s quick transition, allowing the Highlanders to capitalise on the defensive lapse and take an early advantage.

Churchill Brothers looked more purposeful after the restart and stepped up their attacking efforts in search of an equaliser. They pushed forward with greater intent and managed to put the NorthEast defence under sustained pressure.

However, the Highlanders maintained their composure and defensive discipline to keep Churchill at bay. Despite the increased pressure, NorthEast United held on to their slender advantage and continued to frustrate their opponents.

Churchill’s hopes of finding a late equaliser were eventually dealt a blow when NorthEast United doubled their lead in the third minute of stoppage time.

Abdul Rabeeh set up Moyano, who made no mistake with a right-footed effort. The shot took a deflection on its way into the net, making it 2-0 and putting the result beyond doubt.

The late goal ensured NorthEast United finished the contest with a comfortable two-goal cushion after showing resilience against Churchill’s second-half fightback.

The result extended the Highlanders’ unbeaten streak to five matches and strengthened their position at the top of the ISL standings, although the day’s remaining fixture could bring a change in the standings.

--IANS

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