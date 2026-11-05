November 06, 2026 12:51 AM हिंदी

ISL 2026/27: Mohun Bagan Super Giant edge Odisha FC in five-goal thriller, go top of the table

Mohun Bagan Super Giant prevail over Odisha FC in a five-goal thriller, go top of the table in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2025/27 at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday. Photo credit: ISL

Kolkata, Nov 5 (IANS) Mohun Bagan Super Giant (MBSG) edged Odisha FC 3-2 in a pulsating Indian Super League (ISL) 2025/27 clash at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on Thursday.

Dejan Drazic scored twice (47’, 74’), while Lee Erwin struck late (88’) to seal all three points for the Mariners. Mahmoud Eid (51’) and Everton (79’) brought Odisha FC level on two occasions, but the Mariners had the final say in what was a pulsating game of football.

The win meant Panagiotis Dilmperis’ side will go into the international break as League leaders with 12 points from five games.

The Mariners began on the front foot, creating their first big chance inside the opening minute when Erwin was found in the box, only for his effort to be pushed away by Hrithik Tiwari. Odisha responded by breaking on the counter against the hosts’ relentless, fast-paced attacks. Tiwari remained steady in goal as Mohun Bagan kept testing him, and the sides went into the break goalless.

Drazic found the breakthrough in the 47th minute. He danced through the Odisha defenders after Anirudh Thapa played a pinpoint through ball, before calmly finishing with his left foot into the bottom corner, sending the ball past Tiwari.

Odisha equalised within four minutes. Nihal Sudhish delivered a cross in front of Vishal Kaith, and Eid tapped it in to make it 1-1 in the 51st minute.

Mohun Bagan regained the lead in the 74th minute. Lallianzuala Chhangte lost his man with slick footwork before whipping in a low cross, and Drazic completed his brace with a tap-in to make it 2-1.

Odisha drew level once again five minutes later. Mehtab cleared the ball, but it took a deflection off Tekcham Abhishek Singh and fell to Everton, who turned and finished with a right-footed curler to make it 2-2 in the 79th minute.

The Mariners had the final say in the 88th minute. Erwin struck sharply with his right foot into the bottom-left corner to make it 3-2 and seal a dramatic victory for Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

--IANS

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