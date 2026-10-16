ISL 2026-27: Inter Kashi, Odisha FC eye first points after opening defeat

Pune, Oct 16 (IANS) Inter Kashi FC and Odisha FC will aim to register their first points of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season when they face each other at the Balewadi Stadium here on Saturday.

Both teams began their campaigns with defeats, with Inter Kashi losing 2-0 to Kerala Blasters FC, while Odisha FC suffered a late 2-1 defeat against Punjab FC.

Inter Kashi showed attacking promise in their opening match, with Rosenberg, Gabriel and Manvir Singh creating opportunities in the final third. However, Vibin Mohanan gave Kerala Blasters the lead in the 18th minute before Andre Green scored in stoppage time to seal the victory.

Head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto will hope his side can convert their attacking intent into goals as they seek a turnaround against Odisha.

“We are ready to compete, and we are targeting three points,” Vaz Pinto said, expressing confidence in his team’s progress despite the limited time the players have had to adapt to his tactical approach.

Midfielder Hitesh Sharma, who previously played for Odisha FC, will also look to make an impact for his new club. Speaking about his adaptation to the advanced ‘9.5’ role, Sharma said, “This 9.5 position… I have had it for the first time, but I think I am learning and quite enjoying it.”

Odisha FC, meanwhile, will look to address the shortcomings that cost them points against Punjab FC. They conceded within the opening minute but responded through Thoiba Moirangthem, who scored with a header from a corner in the 15th minute.

The Juggernauts stayed in contention for much of the match before Raphaël Messi Bouli struck in the fifth minute of stoppage time to hand Punjab all three points.

Head coach TG Purushothaman has set his sights on a stronger campaign and stressed the need for his team to challenge for the top position.

“We have to fight for the top spot and not like last year,” he said.

Purushothaman also acknowledged that his revamped squad would require time to develop an understanding, estimating that two to three matches could be needed for the players to build chemistry.

With both sides eager to get their campaigns back on track, Saturday’s encounter offers an early opportunity to secure points and build momentum. Inter Kashi will look to sharpen their attacking play, while Odisha will aim to improve their defensive solidity and make their possession count.

--IANS

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