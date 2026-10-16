October 16, 2026 7:38 PM हिंदी

ISL 2026-27: Inter Kashi, Odisha FC eye first points after opening defeat

ISL 2026-27: Inter Kashi, Odisha FC eye first points after opening defeat

Pune, Oct 16 (IANS) Inter Kashi FC and Odisha FC will aim to register their first points of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2026-27 season when they face each other at the Balewadi Stadium here on Saturday.

Both teams began their campaigns with defeats, with Inter Kashi losing 2-0 to Kerala Blasters FC, while Odisha FC suffered a late 2-1 defeat against Punjab FC.

Inter Kashi showed attacking promise in their opening match, with Rosenberg, Gabriel and Manvir Singh creating opportunities in the final third. However, Vibin Mohanan gave Kerala Blasters the lead in the 18th minute before Andre Green scored in stoppage time to seal the victory.

Head coach Carlos Vaz Pinto will hope his side can convert their attacking intent into goals as they seek a turnaround against Odisha.

“We are ready to compete, and we are targeting three points,” Vaz Pinto said, expressing confidence in his team’s progress despite the limited time the players have had to adapt to his tactical approach.

Midfielder Hitesh Sharma, who previously played for Odisha FC, will also look to make an impact for his new club. Speaking about his adaptation to the advanced ‘9.5’ role, Sharma said, “This 9.5 position… I have had it for the first time, but I think I am learning and quite enjoying it.”

Odisha FC, meanwhile, will look to address the shortcomings that cost them points against Punjab FC. They conceded within the opening minute but responded through Thoiba Moirangthem, who scored with a header from a corner in the 15th minute.

The Juggernauts stayed in contention for much of the match before Raphaël Messi Bouli struck in the fifth minute of stoppage time to hand Punjab all three points.

Head coach TG Purushothaman has set his sights on a stronger campaign and stressed the need for his team to challenge for the top position.

“We have to fight for the top spot and not like last year,” he said.

Purushothaman also acknowledged that his revamped squad would require time to develop an understanding, estimating that two to three matches could be needed for the players to build chemistry.

With both sides eager to get their campaigns back on track, Saturday’s encounter offers an early opportunity to secure points and build momentum. Inter Kashi will look to sharpen their attacking play, while Odisha will aim to improve their defensive solidity and make their possession count.

--IANS

sds/hs

LATEST NEWS

Nepal to host ICC Asia Conference from November 19 to 21. Photo credit: ICC

Nepal to host ICC Asia Conference from November 19 to 21

Kajol gives us a glimpse of today's Anjali as ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ turns 28 years old

Kajol gives us a glimpse of today's Anjali as ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’ turns 28 years old

Sreenath Bhasi’s time-travel thriller 'Orijinal' cleared for release with U/A 13+ certificate (Photo: Femina George/Instagram)

Sreenath Bhasi’s time-travel thriller 'Orijinal' cleared for release with U/A 13+ certificate

Smriti Mandhana's calmness gives a positive feeling, says Deepti Sharma as India begin a new era against Zimbabwe. Photo credit: BCCI Domestic

1st T20I: Smriti's calmness gives a positive feeling, says Deepti as India begin new era against Zimbabwe

Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI) announces player support programme to help Indian professional golfers. Photo credit: PGTI

PGTI announces player support programme to help Indian professional golfers

'Character is just as important as talent,' says head coach Fernandes ahead of FIFA U-15 World Cup

'Character is just as important as talent,' says head coach Fernandes ahead of FIFA U-15 World Cup

ISL 2026-27: Inter Kashi, Odisha FC eye first points after opening defeat

ISL 2026-27: Inter Kashi, Odisha FC eye first points after opening defeat

TDB backs QNu Labs with Rs 150 crore to build backbone for India’s quantum secure networks

TDB backs QNu Labs with Rs 150 crore to build backbone for India’s quantum secure networks

Niki Prasad handed debut as Smriti Mandhana-led India elect to bowl first against Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday. Photo credit: BCCI Women

1st T20I: Niki Prasad handed debut as Mandhana-led India elect to bowl first against Zimbabwe

Riyadh airport attack: Two injured Indians remain in ICU, says Embassy

Riyadh airport attack: Two injured Indians remain in ICU, says Embassy