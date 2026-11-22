Margao, Nov 22 (IANS) Decades of Indian football history will take a new turn on Sunday, as Churchill Brothers SC welcome Mohun Bagan Super Giant to Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Fatorda. While the clubs have shared several memorable battles across Indian football, this will be their first-ever meeting in the Indian Super League (ISL). Churchill will be looking to end a three-match losing run, while the Mohun Bagan arrive in Goa chasing a fifth consecutive victory and a return to the top of the standings.

Churchill announced their arrival with a 2-1 victory over Mumbai City FC but have since suffered defeats against East Bengal FC, Punjab FC and NorthEast United FC. Having conceded 10 goals in four matches, head coach Dimitris Dimitriou acknowledged that individual mistakes had contributed to their defensive struggles. The 15-day break gave his side time to address those issues, but the Greek coach is keen to retain their attacking identity.

“We are a creative team. We are a team that likes to play in a lot of tactical and functional ways. So all I can say is that we are going to play our football, and we’re going to try to dominate the game,” Dimitriou said.

Mohun Bagan SG, meanwhile, have collected 12 points from five matches, with four successive wins following their opening-day defeat to NorthEast United. Their latest result was a thrilling 3-2 victory over Odisha FC. With Bengaluru FC moving to 13 points, a win in Fatorda would take the Mariners back to the summit.

Head coach Panagiotis Dilmperis acknowledged that the international break had helped several players recover from minor injuries, but also pointed out that the absence of national-team players had limited the squad's preparation. “We missed a lot of players. We had only two regular sessions before this game,” he said. He nevertheless stressed the importance of approaching Churchill with respect: “We have to be humble, confident and carefully analyse their good players and advantages.”

Jamie Maclaren's return is a boost for Mohun Bagan, although Dilmperis confirmed that Miguel Figueira would miss the fixture. The coach also praised Suhail Bhat's work ethic and said he would find opportunities to give the young forward the playing time he deserves.

The match will be streamed live on the ISL YouTube channel and Sony Sports Network TV channels.

--IANS

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