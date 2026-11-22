New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Railways T20 debutant Jamshed Alam etched his name into the history books as he picked up four wickets in four balls during the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match against Saurashtra in Indore on Sunday.

Alam ripped through Saurashtra's top order with four wickets in as many balls in the fourth over of the innings, which was his first in the match. He got the wickets of Harvik Desai, Prerak Mankad, Ruchit Ahir and Sammar Gajjar off consecutive deliveries to power his team to a 29-run win.

Alam has become just the third Indian to take four wickets in four balls in the format. Before him, Karnataka's Abhimanyu Mithun and Vidarbha's Darshan Nalkande had achieved the feat in SMAT.

Alam also completed his five-wicket haul quickly when he later dismissed Siddhant Rana in the sixth over, taking only nine balls for his five-for. Only two players have taken fifers in fewer balls than Alam, and those two were Indonesia's Gede Priandana and Finland's Mahesh Tambe, as per Cricinfo.

Meanwhile, his strikes broke the backbone of the Saurashtra batting attack. Harvansh Pangalia batted well for his unbeaten 80 from 61 balls, while new U19 hero Mohit Ulva scored 22 from 15 and Krains Fuletra made an unbeaten 36 from 23 deliveries. However, Saurashtra were restricted to 153/8 in their chase of 183. Alam ended with 5-38 in his four overs.

Earlier, Railways opener Jayant Lakhan had made 47 from 39 balls, while Ravi Singh (32) and Zubair Ali Khan (27) also made handy contributions.

Elsewhere, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Vidarbha also won their matches. Rajasthan defeated Mizoram to keep them winless in Mumbai. Led by wicketkeeper-batter Kunal Singh Rathore's unbeaten 116, Rajasthan made 224/5 in their 20 overs.

Mizoram were hardly in the chase as they were restricted to 157/5 in 20 overs to lose by 67 runs. For Mizoram, Chinmay Sutar top-scored with 48 from 25 balls, while Khiangte Vanrotlinga and B Lalnunfela put some late order contributions of 34 and 23, respectively, which were never enough. Rajasthan are on top of Group A with four wins in five matches.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh beat Tripura to keep them winless in Group C. HP defended 183, with medium pacer Rohit Kumar starring with 3-16 in his four overs as Tripura were restricted to 151/8. Lakshay Thareja scored a half-century for Tripura, but they could not find much fire and went down by 32 runs.

HP are on top of Group C with four wins in five matches. They have 16 points, as Madhya Pradesh and Andhra follow them with 12 points each.

Moreover, Vidarbha got the better of Gujarat in another game on Sunday morning as they won a rain-reduced clash in Kolkata by five wickets. Vidarbha bowler Parth Rekhade starred with 3-15 from two overs to keep Gujarat to 128/7 in the 13-over per-side clash.

Openers Atharva Taide (44) and Danish Malewar (43) provided strong starts, while Ravikumar Samarth (16) and Varun Bisht (9) later won the game for Vidarbha in the final over.

--IANS

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