Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Celebrated actor Pankaj Tripathi once revealed a heartwarming incident as he appeared on 'The Kapil Sharma Show' with his idol Manoj Bajpayee. The 'Mirzapur' actor recalled the time when he stole Manoj Bajpayee’s slippers from a hotel.

Pankaj revealed that while he was working as a kitchen supervisor at a hotel, Manoj had stayed there. As 'The Family Man' actor accidently left his slippers in the hotel, Pankaj requested the staff to give them to him.

Sharing an emotional moment in his life, Pankaj said, “I got a call that Manoj ji (Manoj Bajpayee) is here. I used to do theatre back then, so the kitchen staff knew it. I told them that whenever he orders anything from his room, I’ll be the one to take it. So I went there, met bhaiyya (Manoj Bajpayee), and said, ‘Pranaam, even I am into theatre’, touched his feet, and left the room."

"The next day, he checked out and left for the airport. But he left a hawai chappal behind. The housekeeping supervisor told me, ‘Are! Your Manoj bhai is gone but he left his chappal here’. I said, 'Don’t submit it, give it to me.”

Pankaj further added that he kept Manoj Bajpayee's slippers as a disciple.

“Eklavya ki tarah agar main inke khadau mein apna paer daal lu (If like Eklavya I, too, could put my feet in his slipper)...," the 'OMG 2' actor added, leaving everyone emotional.

It must be noted that Pankaj Tripathi (Sultan Qureshi) shared screen space with Manoj Bajpayee (Sardar Khan) in Anurag Kashyap's 'Gangs of Wasseypur'.

The primary cast of the two-part series further includes Richa Chadha (Nagma Khatoon), Nawazuddin Siddiqui (Faizal Khan), Tigmanshu Dhulia (Ramadhir Singh) and Jaideep Ahlawat (Shahid Khan).

Both parts of 'Gangs of Wasseypur' reached the audience in 2012.

--IANS

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