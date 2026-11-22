Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Veteran actor Anupam Kher reunited with his 'Daddy' co-star Pooja Bhatt and filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt.

On Sunday, Anupam dropped a string of photos with Pooja and Mahesh Bhatt on his official handle. Smiling at the camera, all three of them were seen wearing black.

It must be noted that Anupam and Pooja have also shared screen in the 1991 romantic comedy, 'Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin'.

Shedding light on his bond with Pooja, he mentioned on the photo-sharing app, "POOJA, DADDY AND I! Some relationships are like a tape recorder's pause button! No matter how many days they stay paused, as soon as you press play, they start right from where you left off. My relationship with Pooja Bhatt is just like that. I worked with her in her first film “Daddy,” then in “Dil Hai Ke Manta Nahin,” and meeting today after so many years felt like no time had passed at all! (sic)."

"Pooja still gave the same warmth, love, and closeness today. And when Mahesh Bhatt sir is around, the beauty of this meeting just increases even more. Pooja, you’re one of the amazing people I’m lucky to have met. Every day spent on set is still fresh in my memory. Always stay like this! In today’s times, staying true to yourself is no less than a skill or an achievement! Always love you. #PoojaBhatt #Daddy (sic)," Anupam went on to add.

Meanwhile, earlier this month, Mahesh Bhatt penned a heartfelt letter for Anupam, reflecting on his journey from ‘Saaransh’ to ‘Ramayana’.

The director wrote, “Anupam, from B. V. Pradhan in Saaransh to Jatayu in Ramayana — what a journey. The rise and the rise and the rise of you. I am so happy for you. I loved seeing you in Sweden. That experience seems to have entered your body somehow. You look different.”

Reacting to the letter, Anupam called himself the “happiest man on earth”. He also described the filmmaker's words as the “most beautiful certificate for 42 years of work”.

--IANS

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