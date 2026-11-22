Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Actor Rohit Chandel, known for his roles in shows such as ‘Kashibai Bajirao Ballal,' ‘Pandya Store,' and ‘Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai,' has opened up about the challenges actors face while seeking work in the entertainment industry.

Sharing his perspective on networking and self-promotion, Rohit told IANS that talent alone may not be enough, and actors must also learn to market themselves professionally and ensure their work reaches the right people.

“With talent, an actor should know how to market himself or herself. Because when they are working, it's all about talent, how they're performing in front of the camera people will appreciate their work. When the actor is not working marketing skills come in handy, in terms of how you are marketing yourself. I don't think people judge you from what your lobby is.”

“If you are reaching out to a good casting director or a producer or a director who is looking for good actors, obviously they'll cast you, but you should be at the right place at the right time. That’s the main trick.”

Speaking about the perceived hierarchy in the entertainment industry, Rohit said, “An established actor asking for work or showing interest might be considered as selective or enthusiastic, but an emerging actor showing the same kind of interest might be considered as desperate. I would say to newcomers that your talent deserves visibility than validation.”

“And I think you should really keep your ego aside because this is the industry of marketing how you market yourself is very important. You should really put yourself to a particular place at the right place at the right time with a professional way. That's how I have been working, I have seen people growing in their life following this and that's the best way.”

Chandel also spoke about an actor’s dilemma to approach people for work. “I don't think it's about ego. I think it's about an artist’s anxiety - they think it might damage their artistic image. An actor can always hire a professional team who can reach the right kind of people.” He adds,” Reaching out is a really good way. There are lots of actors in the industry and not that much work is happening.”

He added, “You can talk to a casting director or producer or directors or creative directors. I feel being visible has nothing to do with talent - an actor should approach it in a professional way. For an example there are email ids. I have noticed there are good senior actors mailing their profile to multiple casting directors, good casting directors, and I think that is the best professional way. There is no harm in trying.”

Rohit is currently seen in ‘Blind Game’ along with Priyamani and Arjun Rampal.

--IANS

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