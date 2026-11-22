Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Veteran actress and politician Hema Malini applauded daughter Esha Deol's 'Pratap' co-star Amit Sadh for his 'sincerity in the role' of a police officer turned prisoner.

She also praised the makers for coming up with a sensitive drama, comprising some noteworthy performances.

Hema took to her official X (Previously known as Twitter) handle and penned, "PRATAP - the movie starring Amit Sadh and Esha released on Nov 20. It is a beautifully made sensitive film, with excellent, appealing performance by the hero Amit who brings a great amount of sincerity to the role. A topical film dealing with police encounters, it appeals to the audience with Amit’s stirring, poignant portrayal of a cop turned prisoner (sic)."

Terming Esha's performance as 'good', Hema Malini added, "Esha is good in her role as the policeman’s wife. The writer- director is Sachin Saraf who has handled a tough, intense theme well. A film I really enjoyed watching".

Previously, Esha got a little nostalgic as she saw her name as 'Esha Dharmendra Deol' on the poster of 'Pratap'. Through her recent social media post, Esha stated that this is her first movie with her name next to her father's.

Remembering her late father, Esha penned, "My first film as Esha Dharmendra Deol. To see Papa’s name next to mine on a film poster for the first time feels deeply emotional , personal & overwhelming . With Papa’s blessings, here I am."

""24 years in the film industry & counting...Even after all these years, seeing myself on billboards outside cinema halls still fills me with the same joy I felt when I started. All I can say is Gratitude, gratitude, gratitude to all my fans and well-wishers. Thank you for showing up for me, for all the love you’ve given me over the years, and for the love you continue to give me and my family," the 'Dhoom' actress added.

'Pratap' reached the audience on 20 November 2026.

--IANS

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