Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Singer Adnan Sami took a trip down memory lane as he shared an unseen picture from his childhood.

He recalled how he began dreaming big at a young age. Taking to Instagram, Adnan shared the picture along with a heartfelt note about following one's dreams and staying focused on them. “Stay focused on your dreams… I started dreaming as a kid… I still dream! Don’t let anyone or anything distract you from your dreams…” he wrote.

In the picture, a young Adnan is seen holding a microphone and singing. Dressed in a black T-shirt and green shorts, the little boy looks adorable as he appears to be enjoying his moment with the microphone. Through his post, the singer encouraged his followers to hold on to their aspirations and not let anything come in the way of pursuing them.

Singer-composer Adnan Sami often shares glimpses of his personal life and memorable moments on social media.

Last month, Adnan shared glimpses of his visit to the iconic Taj Mahal in Agra with his wife Roya Sami Khan and family. In one of the pictures, the singer was seen posing with his wife in front of the monument. While Adnan was dressed in a black outfit, Roya wore a grey sweater, blue jeans, sunglasses and a beige hat.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “Visited Agra earlier this week, No matter how many times I come to this magnificent monument of 'Love' - The Taj Mahal, it always looks stunning... Especially when I'm embraced by the love of my beloved family.”

On the professional front, Adnan established himself in the Indian music industry with his collaboration with legendary singer Asha Bhosle on the album ‘Kabhi To Nazar Milao’. He went on to become a household name with his album ‘Tera Chehra’, which featured popular tracks such as ‘Lift Kara De’ and the title song.

He also gained recognition in Bollywood with songs including ‘Mehbooba Mehbooba’ from ‘Ajnabee’, ‘Aye Udi Udi’ from ‘Saathiya’ and ‘Noor-e-Khuda’ from ‘My Name Is Khan’. In 2015, Adnan made a special appearance as a qawwal in Salman Khan-starrer ‘Bajrangi Bhaijaan’. He also lent his voice to the popular qawwali ‘Bhar Do Jholi Meri’ in the film.

--IANS

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