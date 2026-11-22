New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Rajeshwari Gayakwad had been taken apart in her first three overs. Yet with Railways needing 18 runs off the last over in the final of the Senior Women’s T20 Trophy against Railways on Friday night, Karnataka captain Shubha Satheesh still handed the ball to her most seasoned bowler.

It was a gamble which paid off well as Tanuja Kanwer was run out on the final ball, and Karnataka beat the 11-time champions by three runs at Ground 'B' of the Narendra Modi Stadium on Friday. For the first time, the Karnataka women’s team had won a senior title in women’s cricket.

That final-over call, however, was only the last piece of a campaign Shubha says was built on months of preparation and a deep belief within the group. Karnataka's only previous appearance in the final came in 2018/19 and had ended in a four-run defeat to Punjab. Railways, meanwhile, have dominated the tournament for years, with Mumbai a distant second on two titles.

"Definitely it's a very special moment for all, especially women cricketers in Karnataka. From Shanta ma'am, Kalpi ma'am (Venkatacher Kalpana) and that batch till date, if I am not wrong, this is the first senior trophy which we are getting. So, this means very special to all the generation of women senior cricketers,” Shubha told IANS in an exclusive conversation.

A clip of Karnataka’s celebrations caught the eye on Instagram, where the trophy was shared between every person in the team. “Of course, for the celebrations, there are very young players in the side. So, they just decide and I agree to do that because I don't have any option for it. For celebrations, I just leave it to them," added Shubha.

The left-handed batter traced the road to winning the title in a pre-season camp, where they worked on skills and tactics. The work, Shubha said, was as much mental as technical, done with some help from KSCA Vice-President and former India cricketer Sujith Somasunder.

"It comes down to the preparatory camp which we had in KSCA. Everybody was very keen on preparing well for this tournament and were very confident of winning this tournament. So, that's how we had prepared ourselves.

“We put in that hard work there and it just came off well throughout the tournament and everybody chipping in - that shows our preparation level, actually. Of course, with the skills, we need to have the mental strength to handle pressures and to deal with certain situations.

“Mr. Sujith is very experienced in that aspect of the game. He really helped us out with the techniques of how we can actually deal with pressure and come out of the tough situations mentally. That was in the workshop and it did really help us," added Shubha.

She also credited head coach SN Ameet and assistant coach Rakshitha Krishnaprao, a former Karnataka captain, for shaping the side's plans. "It was obviously a special moment for her as well. Ameet sir has been working with us since last year one-days.

“He actually has worked really hard in this preparatory camp - understanding the players' strengths and their weaknesses. Tactically, we have worked a lot on certain things. He has helped us out a lot with a lot of tactical points of view and just the freedom all the support staff gave us to express ourselves - that was the key," added Shubha.

That groundwork translated into confidence. Even against a Railways side stacked with India players, Shubha said Karnataka walked into the final expecting to win. "As a team, we were prepared in such a way that we all had only one goal in mind - it is to win championships, especially this tournament, because the preparation was so good and we had prepared ourselves for each scenario and situation.

“Though we knew that Railways is a far more experienced side, we were pretty much confident that we would beat them. Of course, in the final match, the turning point was in all small contributions coming together in the game. Everybody contributed in that game. It's just batting, bowling and fielding - everything went well for us and we held our nerves at the end."

Shubha felt the triumphant campaign had reinforced a simple lesson – of teamwork delivering the results. "Teamwork will always win is what I have learnt from this tournament, as well as the smallest contribution matters a lot.

“The consistency which we had, the belief in the team and the trust factor which we had with each other - these are the small key points which I have learnt a lot from this tournament. All of that will eventually lead to success is what I have learnt."

At the start, Karnataka lost opener Vrinda Dinesh early in the innings. Shubha and Shishira Gowda responded with a 40-run second-wicket stand. Shubha anchored the innings with a 39-ball 48, studded with nine boundaries. Karnataka were cruising at 97/3 before slipping to 119/6.

But Niki Prasad's 26-ball 28 and useful late hits from Shreyanka Patil, Lavanya Chalana and Monica Patel lifted them to 149/8. "We lost Vrinda's wicket quite early on in the innings and it was very important for us to build a partnership there. So Shishira and myself, we had this communication of sticking there and build a good partnership.

“That gave us the solid foundation. Later on, Niki and myself also got very good partnership. From there on, to build on to innings to get 150 was good on that surface is what I feel," explained Shubha.

In the chase, Railways slipped to 49/3 in the ninth over. Arushi Goel (41 off 28 balls) and Minnu Mani (30 off 23 balls) added 58 runs for the fourth wicket to swing the game back towards Railways. But young off-spinner BG Tejashwini broke the stand in the 16th over and finished with 3-20 in her four overs, while Shreyanka then picked up two more wickets.

"Tejashwini is a youngster in the side and a very confident girl. The way she bowled those four overs was very crucial for us and getting those wickets initially and got us the main breakthrough. So that became very crucial for us.

"Of course, Shreyanka has been doing well in the tournament. Throughout the tournament, she was the one who was getting more wickets for us. We all knew that she could contain and give us those good overs. So we're really happy about it," added Shubha.

With 18 needed off six balls, Shubha turned to Rajeshwari, who had conceded 33 runs. Railways took 13 runs off the first five deliveries, leaving them five to get off the final ball. But the run-out of Tanuja settled it, as Railways finished on 146/8.

"Of course, it was Rajeshwari Gayakwad, a very experienced bowler for us. So we all knew that she could do it for the team," said Shubha, who was named Player of the Match in the final.

Shreyanka, coming on the back of being a notable omission in India’s squads for the upcoming multi-format tour of South Africa, was Karnataka's standout performer across the tournament and was named Player of the Series.

She topped the wicket-takers chart with 22 scalps from 10 matches at an average of 12 and an economy rate of 6.76, with two five-wicket hauls and best figures of 5-18. She also contributed 154 runs at a strike rate of 197.43, with her unbeaten 71 off 29 balls against Delhi being the standout knock.

"About Shreyanka, it comes down to the preparation again. Like, we knew how good batter she is. I mean, we all knew that she is capable of getting runs with a bat. It was just that previously she had not got that so much of opportunities to score runs.

“The difference was that this time she got enough opportunities to score runs and I think she made most of it. Her (bowling) plans are very clear. Of course, she has got the experience now too. She just knows what she is doing. So, I trust in her and both of us sit together and plan in a certain way and we go about it like that," added Shubha.

Left-arm pacer Monica lent strong support with 16 wickets at an average of 16.25. With the bat, Shubha led the way from the top as the tournament's second-highest run-getter. She scored 462 runs in 11 innings at an average of 51.33 and a strike rate of 120.94, with three fifties and a best of 96.

Niki Prasad (356 runs, and strike rate of 148.95) and Vrinda (352 runs, and strike rate of 189.24) chipped in with three half-centuries apiece. "Of course, Vrinda did bring her fireworks here as well. So, it was very important and crucial for us, especially in the Super League - the first two games.

“The way she took on the game and the way she actually literally snatched from the opponents. So, that became very crucial for us and for our net run rate as well. It was a very, very important knock for us," added Shubha.

Shubha, who hit 69 on her Test debut against England in 2024 and is in the India A mix, had made 362 runs in seven games to be the leading run-getter in this year’s Maharani Trophy. "For me, I really like to keep the things very simple - Play to the situation, that's my biggest strength. Whenever the situation demanded me to upgrade the strike rate, I have done that.

“Whenever the team required me to be there till the end to rotate the strike, I have been doing that. It's just that I have completely adapted to the situation and I have tried to play this tournament. So, I think that has clicked in this tournament is what I feel," she added.

The victory celebrations had a special guest in former captain, ex-India batter Veda Krishnamurthy, who was one of the commentators for the final. "Of course I played a lot under Veda as well. So, that moment meant a lot to her as well because when she was playing, we all used to discuss about this trophy a lot.

“But unfortunately, we couldn't do it when she was the captain and this was an opportunity where we could involve her and make sure that she was there with us when we lift the trophy. So, it was just a small moment where we celebrated together and it was very special," added Shubha.

There is little time for Shubha to savour the trophy-winning moment. While the rest of the squad returned to Bengaluru, she is flying straight to Guwahati to turn out for South Zone in the Senior Women’s Inter Zonal T20 Trophy, starting on Tuesday.

After this, Shubha will prepare to play for India A in the multi-day game against England A, starting in Wankhede Stadium on December 19. "Obviously, it gives me a lot of confidence of being in the scheme of things. Of course, now I will be playing multi-day and there are a lot of good opportunities will come up. I am just prepared to try to be consistent there as well and hopefully, it will go well," added Shubha.

A lifelong fan of the longer format, Shubha added, "It always feels good, especially playing the red ball game. I have always liked red-ball cricket from my childhood. So, it feels really, really special to play red-ball cricket as well. Of course, this (senior T20 trophy win) remains at the top.

"I am absolutely going with the flow right now. In my mind, the Inter-Zonals is there. Then, later on, I know multi-day is there. Then, I will be joining the one-day squad for Karnataka as well. So, this is the thing which I have in my mind and the preparation will go accordingly," she concluded.

--IANS

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