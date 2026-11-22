Mumbai, Nov 22 (IANS) Actress Payal Rohatgi has opened up about the cultural differences between her and her husband, wrestler Sangram Singh.

She revealed that their diverse family backgrounds bring together different traditions. In a conversation with IANS, Payal spoke about Sangram being from Haryana, while she comes from Gujarat. However, she pointed out that her own roots are also diverse, as her mother is Punjabi, her grandmother is Sikh and her father's family belongs to Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking about their cultural differences, Payal said, “Sangram is from Haryana, but I am from Gujarat. At the same time, I am a Punjabi-UPite child. My mother is Punjabi, my grandmother is Sikh and my father's side is from Uttar Pradesh.”

She also recalled her association with Sangram through the dance reality show ‘Nach Baliye’, where they participated as a couple. Payal said Sangram was a complete non-dancer at the time, while she was comfortable with dancing.

Reflecting on her interest in dance, she said she might have to get back to practising if she takes up an album or a musical project.

“But I enjoy music in the form of singing now. I think Sangram is happy that I have started singing at home instead of dancing. So, I think we are fine right now,” she added.

For the unversed, Payal Rohatgi and Sangram Singh first met on the reality show ‘Survivor India’ in 2011 and got engaged in 2014. After being in a relationship for nearly 12 years, the couple tied the knot in July 2022.

Sangram has also spoken about their journey towards parenthood, revealing that the couple is exploring surrogacy after facing difficulties in conceiving. Payal had earlier undergone unsuccessful IVF treatments, following which they began considering other options to welcome a child.

--IANS

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