New Delhi, Nov 22 (IANS) Netherlands Minister of Foreign Affairs Tom Berendsen arrived in New Delhi on Sunday for two-day official visit. He is scheduled to co-chair the inaugural Foreign Affairs Ministers' Meeting with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar.

Sharing details about his arrival in New Delhi on X, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on X wrote, "A warm welcome to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Netherlands, Mr. Tom Berendsen, on his arrival in New Delhi. He will co-chair the inaugural Foreign Ministers’ Meeting with EAM Dr S Jaishankar, driving deeper collaboration across the India-Netherlands Strategic Partnership."

During his visit to India, Tom Berendsen will hold talks with Union Minister of Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday.

Earlier in May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was on an official visit to the Netherlands, where he and his Dutch counterpart Rob Jetten held wide-ranging discussions on strengthening the India-Netherlands relationship, the ministry statement added.

Reflecting the shared values and trust, as well as increasing convergence and growing cooperation between the two countries, the two leaders decided to elevate the bilateral relationship to a "Strategic Partnership".

They also agreed to adopt an ambitious Roadmap for Strategic Partnership to deepen cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, defence and security, emerging and critical technologies, maritime sector, renewable energy and education, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) statement.

Both leaders visited the Afsluitdijk Dam, a symbol of Dutch excellence in water management, flood protection and freshwater storage.

PM Modi also met Netherlands King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima at the Royal Palace Huis ten Bosch in The Hague. The two sides exchanged perspectives on boosting India-Netherlands friendship across key sectors.

--IANS

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