Mumbai, Nov 29 (IANS) Akshaye Khanna once revealed why he believes he is a dreamer. During his appearance on 'Rendezvous with Simi Garewal', Akshaye shared that, according to him, your thoughts have the power to shape your reality.

During the conversation, Simi asked Akshaye if he was a dreamer. Explaining how you become what you think, and hence it is extremely important to be careful about what one thinks and says, he said, "I believe whatever you think is what will happen and what you become. So it is very important to be conscious about what you think, what you say, what you do because that’s what will manifest in your life in the future."

During the insightful interaction, Simi pointed out that Akshaye has a tendency to build walls around him, which pushes people away.

However, Akshaye argued that he might have become a little better at letting people in.

The 'Dhurandhar' actor also added, "I am very sensitive to people whom I consider close to me. The slightest thing there, and I am like, "Oh God", it hurts me."

Akshaye shared that despite being extremely cautious about not hurting other people, he sometimes ends up doing it anyway. "I regret it later, and I vow never to do it again, and sometimes you slip up. Since I am so sensitive, I am very cautious about others' sensitivity," he added.

Stressing the power of apologizing, Akshaye said that he has never had an issue saying 'Sorry'. "It is such a nice thing, and it's so easy, it's so freeing," he explained.

The 'Dil Chahta Hai' actor also revealed that he is not an introvert by choice, and loves to get to know other people; it is just something that does not come naturally to him.

"I like meeting people and getting to know people, it is just that I do not have the skills to do it, that's it. There is a big difference between not wanting to and being closed as opposed to not being able to", Akshaye said.

--IANS

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