May 17, 2026 5:02 PM हिंदी

IPL 2026: When and where to watch CSK vs SRH, know all details

When and where to watch CSK vs SRH, know all details of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 match to be played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday. Photo credit: IANS

Chennai, May 17 (IANS) Five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will clash with 2016 winners Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 63rd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 to be played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are placed at No. 6 on the points table with six wins and as many defeats from 12 matches. They are well and truly in contention to reach the playoffs despite starting the season with three consecutive losses. Ruturaj Gaikwad's team is coming to the contest after suffering a seven-wicket loss against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Ekana Stadium. CSK needs two wins in two matches to stay alive in the competition.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad also made a strong comeback after a poor start, losing three of their first four matches. They are currently placed in third position in the points table, with seven wins from 12 matches. If they manage to win the match against CSK, their chances of qualification will increase significantly. SRH is also coming to the contest after suffering a big 87-run defeat against the Gujarat Titans at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

The rivalry between CSK and SRH has seen the two teams face each other 24 times in the IPL so far. CSK have dominated the head-to-head record with 16 wins, while SRH have emerged victorious on eight occasions. There have been no tied matches or no results between the sides. Their first-ever meeting took place on April 25, 2013, with CSK winning, while the most recent clash was held on April 18, 2026, with SRH coming out on top.

When: Monday, May 18, 7:30 PM IST

Where: M.A. Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Where to Watch: The CSK vs SRH match will be broadcast on Star Sports channels, with JioHotstar live-streaming the game.

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni (wk), Devon Conway, Rahul Tripathi, Shaik Rasheed, Vansh Bedi (wk), C Andre Siddharth, Rachin Ravindra, Ravichandran Ashwin, Vijay Shankar, Sam Curran, Anshul Kamboj, Deepak Hooda, Jamie Overton, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Khaleel Ahmed, Noor Ahmad, Mukesh Choudhary, Dewald Brevis, Nathan Ellis, Shreyas Gopal, Matheesha Pathirana.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Smaran Ravichandran, Abhishek Sharma, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (c), Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Harshal Patel, Salil Arora, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Shivam Mavi, Jack Edwards, Brydon Carse, Sakib Hussain, Zeeshan Ansari, Aniket Verma, Amit Kumar, Krains Fuletra

--IANS

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