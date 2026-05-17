Ishaan Khatter conferred with honorary membership of 45 Cavalry of the Indian Armoured Corps: ‘My regiment!’

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Bollywood actor Ishaan Khatter, now has his own ‘regiment’, and has been conferred with a rare honour for his work in the streaming movie ‘Pippa’.

On Sunday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures and videos of himself as he was feted with the honorary membership of 45 Cavalry of the Indian Armoured Corps by the armed forces.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “The honour of a lifetime to be conferred upon an honorary membership of 45 Cavalry of the Indian Armoured Corps, which I may now proudly call my regiment! There is no bigger acknowledgement and I only hope to always be reliably and humbly in service in any which way I can be to the bravest and most honourable members of the Indian army. As somebody who came from a life far removed from military exposure, this is truly mind boggling for me”.

He further mentioned, “I only did my best as an artiste to bring authenticity to the role of a cavalier but this is fuel for a lifetime to keep giving my heart and soul to every role I essay. Conveying my deepest respect and many thanks for a lovely evening spent at the XLV Officers Mess. VEER BHOGYA VASUNDHARA. Jai hind”.

The 45 Cavalry of the Indian Armoured Corps is one of the distinguished armoured regiments of the Indian Army, and is known for its mechanised warfare capabilities and ceremonial traditions. Honorary membership in the regiment is considered a prestigious recognition, usually conferred upon eminent personalities, military leaders, or distinguished civilians who have contributed significantly to national service, defense cooperation, or the regiment’s legacy.

Such honors strengthen the bond between the armed forces and public figures while highlighting the regiment’s heritage and values. The tradition reflects the camaraderie, respect, and ceremonial pride deeply rooted within India’s armored formations and military culture.

--IANS

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