Netherlands PM Rob Jetten sees off PM Modi at airport, as he emplanes for Sweden

Amsterdam, May 17 (IANS) Netherlands Prime Minister Rob Jetten saw off Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the airport on Sunday, signaling a special gesture and warmth in the relationship, as the latter emplaned for Sweden after concluding his visit to the European nation.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and Rob Jetten visited the Afsluitdijk Dam, a symbol of Dutch excellence in water management, flood protection and freshwater storage.

Following the visit, PM Modi took to X and said, "An area in which the Netherlands has done pioneering work is water resources. There is a lot the entire global community can learn from them. This morning, I had the opportunity to visit the Afsluitdijk and understand the salient features of this project. I am thankful to PM Rob Jetten for accompanying me here."

"We are working to bring modern technology to India aimed at helping in irrigation, flood control and expanding the inland waterway network," he added.

On Saturday, PM Modi held a meeting with Rob Jetten at the latter's official residence (Catshuis) in The Hague, the MEA said in a statement.

The two Prime Ministers held wide-ranging discussions on strengthening the India-Netherlands relationship, the ministry statement added.

Reflecting the shared values and trust, as well as increasing convergence and growing cooperation between the two countries, the leaders decided to elevate the bilateral relationship to a "Strategic Partnership".

They also agreed to adopt an ambitious Roadmap for Strategic Partnership to deepen cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, defence and security, emerging and critical technologies, maritime sector, renewable energy and education, the MEA statement said.

Taking note of expanding business, investment, technology and innovation partnerships, the leaders of the two countries noted that opportunities presented by the Indian growth story offer promising business prospects to Dutch companies, the statement added.

Underscoring the significance of cooperation in WAH (Water, Agriculture and Health), they agreed to further intensify the Strategic Partnership on Water through collaboration on large-scale water projects.

Highlighting the strong cultural relations between the two nations, Prime Minister Modi thanked the Netherlands government for facilitating the return of the 11th-century Chola plates. In this regard, the two leaders also welcomed the collaboration between Leiden University Library and the Archaeological Survey of India, which will help advance knowledge of these historic artefacts.

Following the official talks, 14 agreements and Memoranda of Understanding were concluded in the fields of technology, green energy, trade, mobility, WAH, education and culture.

Before meeting his Netherlands counterpart Jetten, PM Modi attended an Indian community reception in The Hague. Upon his arrival, he was accorded a warm and spirited welcome by a large gathering of the Indian diaspora and friends of India in the Netherlands.

PM Modi also met Netherlands King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima at the Royal Palace Huis ten Bosch in The Hague. The two sides exchanged perspectives on boosting India-Netherlands friendship across key sectors.

"Met His Majesty King Willem-Alexander and Her Majesty Queen Maxima at the Royal Palace. It was wonderful exchanging perspectives on boosting India-Netherlands friendship across key sectors like technology, innovation, sustainable growth, commerce and water resources," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

--IANS

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