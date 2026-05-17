Lucknow bulldozer action: 240 lawyers’ chambers demolished following High Court order

Lucknow, May 17 (IANS) Tension flared in Uttar Pradesh’s capital on Sunday as the Lucknow Municipal Corporation, backed by heavy police deployment, carried out a demolition drive against allegedly illegal advocates’ chambers and shops constructed outside the district court premises following directions from the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court.

According to officials, nearly 240 illegal chambers and shops located near the civil court and district magistrate’s office were demolished during the anti-encroachment operation. Bulldozers were deployed at the site amid tight security arrangements, including personnel from the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), as lawyers gathered to protest the action.

The demolition triggered strong resistance from sections of the legal fraternity, leading to heated exchanges and scuffles between protesting advocates and police personnel. Visuals from the site showed lawyers raising slogans against the administration and attempting to stop the demolition drive.

In one dramatic incident, an advocate allegedly attempted to hang himself in protest against the demolition. Police personnel intervened in time and removed him from the chamber before any harm could occur. The incident further escalated tensions at the site, prompting authorities to increase security presence.

Several lawyers accused the administration of carrying out the demolition without proper communication or rehabilitation measures. Advocate S.P. Singh, speaking during the protest, expressed anger over the action and claimed that neither notices were served properly nor chambers were identified before demolition.

"I am a Thakur, I belong to Yogi’s lineage. I have voted for the BJP throughout my life. From today onwards, we will not vote for the BJP anymore. Neither were we given any notice, nor was our chamber marked or identified," Singh told IANS while protesting against the bulldozer action.

Another advocate adopted a unique mode of protest by singing patriotic songs at the demolition site while voicing opposition to the anti-encroachment drive.

Police officials, however, maintained that the operation was conducted strictly in compliance with court directives and legal procedures. DCP Crime Kamlesh Dixit said the authorities had acted on orders to remove encroachments and that notices had already been issued earlier.

"We had orders to remove encroachments. The encroachments are being removed. Notice had been given earlier. Action is being taken as per rules," Dixit said.

Officials stated that the structures demolished during the drive had allegedly come up illegally on public land outside the court's premises and were causing congestion and obstruction in the area.

The situation remained tense for several hours, though no major injuries were reported. Senior administrative and police officials continued to monitor the developments as protesting lawyers demanded a halt to the demolition drive and sought talks with the administration.

--IANS

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