My visit added new momentum to India-Netherlands ties: PM Modi

Amsterdam, May 17 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday that his visit to the Netherlands has added new momentum to bilateral ties.

He thanked his Netherlands counterpart, Rob Jetten, for the warm hospitality and for coming to the airport to see him off. PM Modi expressed confidence that the friendship between the two nations will continue to grow stronger in the years to come.

Sharing glimpses of his visit on X, PM Modi said: "My Netherlands visit has added new momentum to India-Netherlands ties. From elevating our relationship to a Strategic Partnership to expanding cooperation in water resources, semiconductors, innovation, defence, sustainability and mobility, we have charted an ambitious roadmap for the future."

"I express my gratitude to PM Rob Jetten for the warm hospitality and for personally coming to the airport to bid farewell. I am confident that the friendship between India and the Netherlands will continue to grow stronger in the years to come," he added.

In a special gesture, Rob Jetten saw off PM Modi at the airport as he emplaned for Sweden after concluding his visit to the Netherlands.

Earlier in the day, PM Modi and Rob Jetten visited the Afsluitdijk Dam, a symbol of Dutch excellence in water management, flood protection and freshwater storage.

"An area in which the Netherlands has done pioneering work is water resources. There is a lot the entire global community can learn from them. This morning, I had the opportunity to visit the Afsluitdijk and understand the salient features of this project. I am thankful to PM Rob Jetten for accompanying me here," PM Modi posted on X.

"We are working to bring modern technology to India aimed at helping in irrigation, flood control and expanding the inland waterway network," he added.

On Saturday, PM Modi held a meeting with Jetten at the latter's official residence (Catshuis) in The Hague, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

The two Prime Ministers held wide-ranging discussions on strengthening the India-Netherlands relationship, the ministry statement added.

Reflecting the shared values and trust, as well as increasing convergence and growing cooperation between the two countries, the leaders decided to elevate the bilateral relationship to a "Strategic Partnership".

They also agreed to adopt an ambitious Roadmap for Strategic Partnership to deepen cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, defence and security, emerging and critical technologies, maritime sector, renewable energy and education, the MEA statement said.

Taking note of expanding business, investment, technology and innovation partnerships, the leaders of the two countries noted that opportunities presented by the Indian growth story offer promising business prospects to Dutch companies, the statement added.

Underscoring the significance of cooperation in WAH (Water, Agriculture and Health), they agreed to further intensify the Strategic Partnership on Water through collaboration on large-scale water projects.

Highlighting the strong cultural relations between the two nations, Prime Minister Modi thanked the Netherlands government for facilitating the return of the 11th-century Chola plates. In this regard, the two leaders also welcomed the collaboration between Leiden University Library and the Archaeological Survey of India, which will help advance knowledge of these historic artefacts.

During his visit to the Netherlands, PM Modi attended an Indian community reception in The Hague. Addressing the gathering, Prime Minister Modi expressed appreciation for the enthusiastic and colourful reception. He praised the Indian diaspora for its contributions to the Dutch society and for serving as a living bridge of friendship between India and the Netherlands.

"The Indian diaspora is a living bridge of the India-Netherlands partnership. Our decision to extend OCI Card eligibility for the Surinamese Hindustani community from the fourth generation to the sixth generation has been enthusiastically received by the diaspora in the Netherlands," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi also met the King of the Netherlands, Willem-Alexander, and Queen Maxima at the Royal Palace Huis ten Bosch in The Hague. The two sides exchanged perspectives on boosting India-Netherlands friendship across key sectors.

"Met His Majesty King Willem-Alexander and Her Majesty Queen Maxima at the Royal Palace. It was wonderful exchanging perspectives on boosting India-Netherlands friendship across key sectors like technology, innovation, sustainable growth, commerce and water resources," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

"India and the Netherlands are connected by shared interests and a shared belief in building a future-ready planet," he added.

--IANS

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