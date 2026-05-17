Assam CM Sarma reaffirms commitment to reclaim over 1250 sq km of encroached land

Guwahati, May 17 (IANS) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Sunday reiterated the NDA government’s commitment to reclaiming encroached land across the state, stating that ground-level operations have already begun as part of the administration’s larger campaign against illegal occupation of land.

Taking to X, the Chief Minister said the government remains determined to recover vast stretches of land that it claims have been illegally encroached upon.

“NDA 3.0 is committed to reclaiming over 1250 sq km of encroached land in Assam. We are already on the ground working towards realising this promise,” CM Sarma wrote.

Along with the post, the Chief Minister also shared a video showing yellow JCB backhoe loaders demolishing structures and clearing large heaps of debris, including wooden planks and metal sheets, in what appeared to be a rural hilly area.

Sarma has repeatedly asserted his government’s resolve to intensify eviction and land recovery drives in Assam.

On the eve of taking oath as Chief Minister for a second consecutive term, Sarma, on May 11, had declared that the “land, identity and future” of Assam would remain “non-negotiable” under his administration.

He had then pledged that the government would free nearly 5 lakh bighas of land from encroachment by significantly scaling up eviction drives during the NDA government’s new term, compared to operations carried out earlier.

The Chief Minister had also used social media to announce what he described as a stronger and more aggressive campaign against illegal land occupation in the state.

“Assam’s land, identity and future are non-negotiable. After freeing 1.5 lakh bighas of land from encroachment, NDA 3.0 moves ahead with a firm resolve to reclaim 5 lakh more bighas for the people of Assam. Because for us, Jati, Mati, Bheti comes first,” he had posted on X.

The slogan “Jati, Mati, Bheti” -- referring to community, land and homeland -- has remained central to the BJP-led government’s political messaging in Assam, particularly on issues linked to identity and land rights.

Meanwhile, CM Sarma has also reiterated the NDA government’s commitment to implementing the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Assam, stating that every assurance made in the party’s election manifesto would be honoured.

Speaking to reporters, the Chief Minister said the government was fully committed to carrying forward all promises outlined during the election campaign.

“UCC is a part of our election manifesto. So every point in our election manifesto, not only UCC, all that we have mentioned in our election manifesto, we’ll try 100 per cent to implement,” Sarma said.

His remarks come amid renewed national discussions surrounding the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code in BJP-ruled states.

The proposed UCC seeks to replace religion-based personal laws governing issues such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption with a uniform legal framework applicable equally to all citizens, irrespective of religion.

--IANS

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