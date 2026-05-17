May 17, 2026 6:53 PM हिंदी

Kamal Haasan says, 'No jealousy between me and Rajinikanth'

Kamal Haasan says, 'No jealousy between me and Rajinikanth'

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Two of the biggest names in Indian cinema, Kamal Haasan and Rajinikanth, are often placed against one another.

Recently, during an interaction with the media, Haasan said that he and Rajinikanth are good competitors; however, they are never jealous of each other.

A reporter pointed out to Haasan that Rajinikanth had recently said that he was surprised and happy that Vijay had become the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. He went on to add with a smile that he would have been jealous in case Haasan had gone on to become Chief Minister.

Cutting the reporter short, Haasan pointed out that Rajinikanth had only said that with a smile and clarified that they had never been jealous of each other.

"We have never been jealous of each other, but we have competed with one another. We are the best sportsman you can find in Tamil Nadu. We are in the field of cinema. Even if we had played cricket, we would have been like this."

Meanwhile, Haasan recently paid a visit to the new Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Vijay and placed his demands that might help give a push to the film industry in the state.

Taking to his official X account, Haasan shared a list of the 6 demands he presented in front of the CM.

The demands were as follows:

Launch of Tamil Nadu Government OTT Platform – State-owned OTT platform where Tamil audiences can access Tamil cinema, independent films and documentaries.

Abolition of local body entertainment tax levied at 4%.

Formation of a strong anti-piracy team: within the Tamil Nadu Police Cyber Crime Department to protect Tamil cinema with powers to enforce real time takedowns of pirated content.

Permission for 5 shows per day for all films in Tamil Nadu. This will improve theatre revenues and support the recovery of the film exhibition sector.

Mandatory 8 week OTT window for all films released in Tamil Nadu - enabling theatre owners and distributors to sustain themselves.

To introduce a film production incentive scheme to 10% of the budget for Indian films that complete more than 50% of their shooting in Tamil Nadu. This will restore Tamil Nadu as India’s leading film production hub."

--IANS

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