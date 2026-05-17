Rohit Bose Roy celebrates 35 years of friendship with R Madhavan: First to compliment me

Mumbai, May 17 (IANS) Actor Rohit Bose celebrated 35 years of friendship with R Madhavan with a heartfelt social media post.

Taking to the Stories section of his official Instagram handle on Sunday, Rohit penned a note for the 'Dhurandhar' actor, calling him one of his most supportive friends.

Rohit revealed that Madhavan still shows him his work on priority and also does not forget to compliment him whenever he seems fit.

"Amongst all my friends, my oldest one is the most supportive, inspite of it being 35 odd years of knowing each other! We started from the same building and he still shows me his work first and is the first to compliment me! Thank you mere bhai @actormaddy (sic)," the post read.

For those who do not know, Rohit's wife Manasi Joshi made her acting debut with the 1998 show “Saaya”, which also starred Madhavan as part of the core cast.

On April 15, Rohit posted a cheeky yet adorable birthday message for his better half, saying that she “irritates the hell out of him”. However, he went on to confess that he knows that he made the right choice in choosing her as his life partner.

Rohit's birthday wish for Manasi on social media read, “You irritate the hell out of me with such amazing regularity that I can set a watch to that… But then I see your face and I know that I made the right choice…”

“That I couldn’t have prayed for a better partner and I have done nothing, in this life at least, to deserve you … this song says how I feel about you to the T… the only line that’s untrue is that I have never been in love before you… nor after… nor ever will … Happy birthday my darling. @manasijoshiroy,” he concluded.

--IANS

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