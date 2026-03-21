IPL 2026: MI have edge CSK in greatest team debate due to contributions to Indian cricket, says Pathan

New Delhi, March 21 (IANS) Former India left-arm pacer Irfan Pathan said Mumbai Indians (MI) hold the edge over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the debate over the greatest Indian Premier League (IPL) team, citing the former’s role in contributing to giving match-winners to the Indian team.

"On picking the side between CSK and MI as the greatest team in the IPL, this will always be debatable. CSK started winning the IPL title from 2010 onwards. They won back-to-back titles in 2010 and 2011 and were the first team to do so. But when MI started winning from 2013, they kept winning after every alternate year. Then they won the IPL trophy back-to-back in 2019 & 2020.

“But what I like about MI is their contribution to Indian cricket. The number of match winners they have produced for the Indian team is absolutely tremendous. How do you achieve that? First, you make your franchise big. Second, you deliver results with the team you have. Even now, MI had a great squad last season that could have easily won the trophy, but they couldn't for different reasons.

“CSK don't have four Indian captains, MI do. In that respect, assembling a team and contributing to a bigger cause, I think MI are the greatest IPL team. I know CSK will always say they are also the greatest, having won five trophies too. There is no doubt. There will always be a debate and it is a fair debate. But I think MI take the edge because they have given so many wonderful cricketers and young talents to Indian cricket," said Pathan on JioStar.

He also spoke about how the 2026 IPL season would become a crucial learning phase for teenaged batting sensation Vaibhav Sooryavanshi. The left-hander became the fastest Indian batter to hit a century in the IPL in just 35 balls last year and was retained by Rajasthan Royals (RR) ahead of IPL 2026.

Sooryavanshi is also coming on the back of being Player of the Tournament and Player of the Final in the 2026 Men’s U19 World Cup won by India. "This season of the IPL for Vaibhav Suryavanshi will be a learning one. He has played in the tournament last year, he has played domestic cricket, and he is playing cricket in all formats everywhere.

“He played in the Under-19 World Cup, he has taken part in the Ranji Trophy with Bihar, and he has scored runs everywhere. In white-ball cricket and red-ball cricket, everyone is taking note of him. Bowlers are doing the same. Since he has played so much cricket since his IPL debut last year, other players are watching his videos and analysing his weaknesses,” he said.

Pathan signed off by saying it would be interesting to see if Sooryavanshi upgrades his game when the opposition bowlers target his weak areas. “So he needs to find a way to upgrade his game and work on his weaknesses. He has slammed centuries with ease in all forms of cricket. When you do that consistently, not just in IPL but in domestic cricket, Under-19 cricket and emerging matches, your confidence keeps going higher.

“This IPL season, all bowlers will be ready with their strategies and Vaibhav will be looking to prove a point. He can do that by slamming another hundred in the IPL. When he scores runs consistently this season, that is when we can say Vaibhav Suryavanshi has upgraded his game."

--IANS

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