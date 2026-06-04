June 04, 2026 1:13 PM हिंदी

Kohli to miss Afghanistan ODIs with hamstring injury: Report

Kohli to miss Afghanistan ODI with hamstring injury: Report

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) India have been dealt a massive blow ahead of the upcoming ODI series against Afghanistan, as star batter Virat Kohli will reportedly miss the series due to injury.

Several reports claimed that Kohli is suffering from a hamstring injury and will not take part in the upcoming three-match contest against their Asian counterparts. It's not clear when and where Kohli suffered the hamstring injury, but it very well could have happened during the 2026 IPL final on 31 May at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

Kohli's absence could prove to be a double blow for India as former captain Rohit Sharma's availability is also unclear due to an injury he suffered during IPL 2026.

Rohit and Hardik Pandya were picked in the squad subject to fitness clearance and while the all-rounder has checked in, the former captain is yet to reach Bengaluru.

The three-match series will begin on June 13 in Dharamsala at the HPCA Stadium. The two teams then move to Lucknow for the second ODI at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on June 17. The final ODI takes place June 20, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Kohli was in great touch in ODIs last year, as he scored 651 runs and scored three centuries and four fifties. The chase master continued his form in 2026 also, where he scored 240 runs in just three matches against New Zealand.

The injury also cast doubts over Kohli's participation for the crucial England tour, where they will play three ODIs starting from July 14 to July 19.

--IANS

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