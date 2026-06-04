Akshara Singh channels her inner Urmila Matondkar in an empty gym

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Bhojpuri actress Akshara Singh made the most of an empty gym as she channeled her inner Urmila Matondkar grooving to the track “Aa Hi Jaiye” from the 2001 crime drama film “Lajja”.

Akshara , who will be seen dancing with Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar in the number “Ghis Ghis Ghis” from “Welcome To The Jungle”, shared a video of herself dancing to number originally crooned by Anuradha Sriram.

“Gym me koi nahi hai In my zone #aksharasingh,” she wrote as the caption.

“Lajja” was directed by Rajkumar Santoshi. The film was based on the plight of women and feminism in India. It satirizes the honour with which women are placed in society and the restrictions imposed on them.

“Lajja” told the story of four women Vaidehi, Janki, Ramdulari and Maithili. It features Manisha Koirala, Madhuri Dixit, Rekha, Mahima Chaudhry, Anil Kapoor, Ajay Devgn, Jackie Shroff and Danny Dengzongpa.

Akshara made her acting debut in 2010 alongside Ravi Kishan in the film Satyamev Jayate. She then appeared in the 2011 family drama Pran Jaye Par Vachan Na Jaye. The actress first appeared in Hindi television in 2015 on Kaala Teeka and Service Wali Bahu.

She was also seen in playing the role of Gandhari in the Indian historical epic Suryaputra Karn and Kadika for the historical show Porus.

Talking about her upcoming high-octane Bollywood-Bhojpuri song “Ghis Ghis Ghis” from 'Welcome to the Jungle', the track is sung by Vikram Montrose and Supriya Pathak. The lyrics are by Abhinav Shekhar.

“Welcome To The Jungle” is directed by Ahmed Khan. The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Suniel Shetty, Arshad Warsi, Paresh Rawal, Raveena Tandon, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, Mika Singh, Mukesh Tiwari, Zakir Hussain, Yashpal Sharma, Johnny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Daler Mehndi, Tusshar Kapoor, and Sayaji Shinde.

--IANS

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