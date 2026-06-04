June 04, 2026 1:14 PM हिंदी

PM Modi meets Citi Chair Jane Fraser, discusses opportunities to boost India’s economic growth

PM Modi meets Citi Chair Jane Fraser, discusses opportunities to boost India’s economic growth

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Citi Chair and CEO Jane Fraser and discussed India's economic growth and investment landscape, along with opportunities for the global major to continue supporting the country's key growth priorities, it was announced on Thursday.

The Prime Minister shared his vision for accelerating growth and economic momentum to achieve the objective of Viksit Bharat 2047, Citi said in a statement.

The discussion, which happened on Wednesday, covered a range of topics, including investment and capital flows into India, opportunities for India's corporate sector abroad, alternative energy and artificial intelligence.

“They explored how Citi can further support India's economic agenda, help attract global investors to the country, and champion Indian companies around the world as they expand to new markets,” according to the statement.

The meeting reflected the confidence that global financial institutions have in the reform agenda championed by Prime Minister Modi, whose landmark initiatives have transformed India's banking landscape and accelerated financial inclusion.

Additionally, they discussed opportunities related to the build-out of alternate energy sources for the country, including green energy sources such as solar and green hydrogen.

The conversations also covered AI, including the role of regulation and areas where the technology can be leveraged to support economic growth, the statement said.

Fraser was joined by K. Balasubramanian, Chief Executive Officer, Citi India, and they communicated Citi's pride in supporting India for nearly 125 years, addressed Citi's recent growth in the country, and reiterated the firm's strong commitment to supporting the country and its clients.

As the country's leading international bank, Citi is hosting over 1,500 clients and investors at its Citi India Conference in Mumbai from June 3-5.

The event aims to raise the India dialogue and spotlight investment opportunities for global capital. The year 2027 will mark Citi's 125th year in India.

--IANS

na/dpb

LATEST NEWS

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te demands China to 'face up' to Tiananmen Square past

Taiwan President Lai Ching-te demands China to 'face up' to Tiananmen Square past

South Korean President Lee says will humbly accept public sentiment reflected in local election results

South Korean President Lee says will humbly accept public sentiment reflected in local election results

Anupam Kher reveals the person who opened doors to a larger world for him

Anupam Kher reveals the person who opened doors to a larger world for him

Gill's red-ball success will play a big role in redefining India’s Test team: Ashwin

Gill's red-ball success will play a big role in redefining India’s Test team: Ashwin

Detailed response to SEBI interim order on way: Rajesh Exports’ Chairman

Detailed response to SEBI interim order on way: Rajesh Exports’ Chairman

FIFA updates stadium code: Reusable plastic bottles banned a week before World Cup kickoff

FIFA updates stadium code: Reusable plastic water bottles banned a week before WC kickoff

India Inc posts 14 pc PAT growth in Q4 despite market volatility: Report

India Inc posts 14 pc PAT growth despite energy shock: Report

Akshara Singh channels her inner Urmila Matondkar in an empty gym

Akshara Singh channels her inner Urmila Matondkar in an empty gym

Austria’s Patrick Wimmer joins TSG Hoffenheim from Wolfsburg

Austria’s Patrick Wimmer joins TSG Hoffenheim from Wolfsburg

Filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani passes away at 76, confirms IMPPA President Abhay Sinha

Filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani passes away at 76, confirms IMPPA President Abhay Sinha