Filmmaker Pahlaj Nihalani passes away at 76, confirms IMPPA President Abhay Sinha

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Film producer and former Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) chairperson Pahlaj Nihalani has passed away at the age of 76.

IMPPA President Abhay Sinha has confirmed the news to IANS. As per reports, Pahlaj Nihalani had been ailing for some time and was suffering from liver-related health issues. His last rites will be performed at a crematorium in Santa Cruz, Mumbai.

Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit took to Instagram to confirm the news of Pahlaj Nihalani's death.

Sharing his picture, Ashoke wrote, “Sad to know about the demise of a veteran film Producer & an Industry leader Respected Pahalaj Nihalini ji this morning due to heart attack. He was a man who stood by the Industry causes and somebody who is responsible for making many hit films. A great loss to the Industry. Will miss him & his dynamism. Om Shanti.”

Nihalani was a well-known name in the Hindi film industry. He had worked as a film producer as well as the former chairperson of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Over the course of his career, he backed several Bollywood films such as “Aankhen,” “Andaz,” “Talaash,” “Rangeela Raja,” and “Julie 2.”

Nihalani began his career as a film producer in the early 1980s, with his debut production “Haathkadi” releasing in 1982, followed by “Aandhi-Toofan” in 1985. In 1986, he made one of his most notable contributions with “Ilzaam,” which marked the acting debut of Govinda. The following year, he produced “Aag Hi Aag,” which introduced Chunky Pandey to Hindi cinema.

Apart from film production, Nihalani also briefly ventured into direction. In 2012, he directed “Avatar,” which starred Govinda. He also made a cameo appearance in the 2008 film Halla Bol.

Pahlaj Nihalani headed the CBFC from 2015 to 2017, a period that frequently drew attention and debate over issues related to film censorship and certification.

--IANS

ps/