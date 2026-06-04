India adds more wealthy individuals as high-net-worth population grows 3 pc: Report

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) India's high-net-worth individual (HNWI) population grew 3 per cent year-on-year in 2025 to nearly 3.9 lakh individuals, and financial wealth of these individuals increased 4.6 per cent, reaching approximately $1.64 trillion, a report said on Thursday.

The report from Capgemini Research Institute also highlighted evolving investor preferences in India, with an increasing focus on personalisation, alternative investments, and AI-enabled wealth management experiences.

Economic growth remained strong, with GDP expanding 7.6 per cent in 2025, supported by manufacturing and services sector growth, the report noted.

Global high‑net‑worth individual wealth rose sharply in 2025, with Asia-Pacific posting the highest regional growth in wealth of 10.5 per cent and population growth of 9.4 per cent, it noted.

Japan and China were among the strongest performers, adding 436,000 and 154,000 millionaires, respectively. India and Australia also saw growth, with HNWI populations increasing by 11,300 and 18,100, respectively.

Global HNWI wealth rose 8.7 per cent in 2025 to a record $98.3 trillion—the largest single-year increase since 2018.

A robust equity market performance and easing inflation drove HNWI wealth creation in 2025, growing the global millionaire population by nearly 2 million to 25.3 million individuals.

The report said that ultra-high-net-worth individuals captured the largest share of gains, given their exposure to a greater range of public and select high-performing private asset classes.

Wealth remains heavily concentrated, as the top 1 per cent of HNWIs held 34.8 per cent of HNWI wealth.

Equity markets, fuelled by AI-related rallies, were the primary engine of HNWI wealth growth across five of six major regions in 2025

North America’s HNWI population increased 9.1 per cent, led by the United States, which added 736,000 new millionaires — more than any other country worldwide — as its HNWI population grew by 9.2 per cent to 8.7 million.

Equity allocations increased to 25 per cent of HNWI portfolios as of January 2026, marking a three-percentage-point increase from last year.

The growth was primarily fuelled by strong corporate earnings and significant gains in the technology sector. Fixed income holdings also expanded to 20 per cent, up two percentage points, as bond markets delivered their strongest returns since 2020.

—IANS

aar/ag