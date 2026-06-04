Austria’s Patrick Wimmer joins TSG Hoffenheim from Wolfsburg

Berlin, June 4 (IANS) German Football club TSG Hoffenheim has announced the signing of Austria international Patrick Wimmer, adding an attacking option for coach Christian Ilzer as the team prepares for European football.

The 25-year-old midfielder joins from relegated Wolfsburg and has agreed a deal until June 2031, after Hoffenheim activated a 10-million-euro release clause in his Wolfsburg contract.

Wimmer, who is part of Austria's FIFA World Cup squad, missed Wolfsburg's season finale and both relegation play-off matches against Paderborn because of muscular problems.

The former Arminia Bielefeld player will remain in Germany's top flight with Hoffenheim, which is shaping its squad for the demands of the Bundesliga, UEFA Europa League and German Cup next season.

"Patrick is offensively versatile with his profile and has already sustainably proven his qualities in the Bundesliga," Hoffenheim sporting director Paul Pajduch said in a statement as quoted by Xinhua.

"He fits our playing idea excellently because of his intense style of play and duel quality," Pajduch added, saying Wimmer had received offers from Germany and abroad.

Wimmer said Hoffenheim's development and playing style had helped convince him to move. "TSG Hoffenheim took an impressive development last season, with exciting players and intense as well as attractive football," Wimmer said.

"I also know the coach from our shared time at Austria Vienna, when I became a professional under Chris Ilzer. I am very happy to be able to work under him again in Hoffenheim," he added.

Wimmer began his career at SC Sitzenberg-Reidling before progressing through SG Waidhofen/Ybbs, SV Gaflenz and Austria Vienna, where Ilzer handed him his Austrian Bundesliga debut as an 18-year-old.

Arminia Bielefeld signed him in August 2021, before Wolfsburg brought him to Lower Saxony one year later.

He has made 125 Bundesliga appearances, scoring 16 goals, while winning 30 Austria caps and scoring once. He was part of Austria's Euro 2024 squad and is set to travel to the World Cup in the United States, Canada and Mexico.

--IANS

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