Madhuri Dixit Nene: I’ve never raised my hands on my kids

Mumbai, June 4 (IANS) Veteran actress Madhuri Dixit Nene has spoken about her parenting approach and shared that she has never physically disciplined her children Arin and Ryan.

Talking about the concept of parenting back in the days to now, Madhuri emphasized the importance of communication over punishment.

Madhuri told IANS: “No, I have never, I have never hit my kids. I have never hit them. The only thing is, I don't believe in it. I think a lot of things can happen with communication. You don't have to hit the kids. I have never, never, never raised my hands on them.”

The actress had also spoken about how she doesn’t actively try to keep up with Gen Z slang, crediting her sons for naturally introducing her to the latest lingo.

Asked how she manages to keep up with the younger generation’s lingo, which is so vast, Madhuri told IANS: “What is there to keep up? You don't have to keep up. My kids teach me like this.”

“While coming and going… Mom, it's so rad. Mom, it's so cool. LOL and all that. I don't know half of them. I pretend to know them. they just, I mean, they are just around. And I just feel like young when they are around,” she added.

“Maa Behen” revolves around Rekha, a mother who’s already juggling enough until life throws her the ultimate curveball, a dead body in her kitchen. With her two daughters, Jaya, the responsible one, and Sushma, the wild card, this trio must think fast, lie faster, and somehow keep their nosy neighbors from sniffing out the truth.

The film is streaming on Netflix.

On the web front, the 59-year-old actress was last seen in Mrs. Deshpande,a crime thriller series directed by Nagesh Kukunoor. The actress played a serial killer. The series also stars with Siddharth Chandekar, Priyanshu Chatterjee and Diksha Juneja.

--IANS

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