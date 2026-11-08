Inter Miami blows 3-0 lead, settle for 3-3 draw vs Charlotte FC in regular season finale

Miami, Nov 8 (IANS) Inter Miami CF closed out its 2026 regular season with a 3-3 draw against Charlotte FC. Goals from defender Ian Fray, midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, and Luis Suarez secured the point at Nu Stadium.

Ian Fray found the opener to hand us the lead in the 14th minute with his second goal of the campaign, finding the back of the net with a finish from close range after a corner.

Inter Miami doubled its lead on another corner kick opportunity in the 33rd minute, with Suárez heading home a corner kick delivery from Messi. The goal was Suárez’s 17th this regular season, while the assist was Messi’s 17th.

De Paul added a third in the 42nd minute with a right-footed rocket from long range, tallying his sixth goal this regular season.

The visitors then scored three goals in the second half for the final 3-3 scoreline.

Overall, Inter Miami has recorded 17 wins, six losses, and 11 draws so far this MLS regular season for a total 59 points and sits second in the Eastern Conference standings.

Notably, Inter Miami has been the top goal-scoring team in MLS this season with 77 total goals in 33 regular season games, five more than the next highest-scoring side.

Messi, the reigning MLS MVP Award and Golden Boot, leads both the team and the league in goals with 26. Messi and midfielder Rodrigo De Paul, meanwhile, lead the team in assists with 16 each.

Inter Miami will now face the Columbus Crew in Round One of the MLS Cup Playoffs.

Round One Best-of-3 of the MLS Cup Playoffs is set to be played between November 20 and December 2.

--IANS

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