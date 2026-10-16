October 16, 2026 7:38 PM हिंदी

Injuries force Scotland pacer Brad Wheal to retire from professional cricket at 30

Injuries force Scotland pacer Brad Wheal to retire from professional cricket at 30

Glasgow, Oct 16 (IANS) Scotland fast bowler Brad Wheal on Friday announced his retirement from professional cricket at the age of 30, saying recurring injuries had left his body unable to cope with the demands of fast bowling.

Right-arm pacer Wheal has had four stress fractures in his back and recently underwent knee surgery. But announcing his retirement from the game brings down the curtain on a decade-long international career in which he played 44 matches across ODIs and T20Is and took 51 wickets for Scotland.

"I've loved my time at Hampshire and representing Scotland as a professional cricketer, but unfortunately, recurring injuries have forced my hand, and I've made the decision to retire from playing cricket.

"It's not been an easy decision, nut one I am at peace with. I've had four stress fractures in my back and recently had surgery on my knee, and ultimately my body can't cope with the demands of fast bowling anymore," Wheal said in a statement by Cricket Scotland on Friday.

Wheal made his debut for Scotland against Hong Kong in 2016 and went on to feature in four Men's T20 World Cups, the most recent being this year’s edition co-hosted by India and Sri Lanka earlier this year. He played a key part in two of Scotland's most memorable wins at the global event - against Bangladesh in 2021 and the West Indies in 2022.

"It has always meant a lot to me and my family to have had the opportunity to play for Scotland, and it's something I'll always be incredibly proud of. I've been fortunate enough to represent Scotland at four World Cups and have had some incredible experiences along the way. I've made some lifelong friends and shared a dressing room with some great people, and those are the things I'll probably miss the most," he said.

Wheal also had a long association with English county side Hampshire, whom he joined in 2015. He played 131 matches for the club across formats and won two trophies - the One-Day Cup in 2018 and the T20 Blast in 2022. "I'm incredibly thankful to all my teammates, coaches and support staff who I've worked with over the years.

“I'd also like to thank all the Scotland fans for their support over the years, particularly those who've travelled around the world to support us. It's always meant a lot having them behind us.

"It's been a huge part of my career and something I'll always look back on with really fond memories. I'll certainly be following the boys closely and supporting them from afar," added Wheal.

Cricket Scotland's Head of Performance Steve Snell paid tribute to Wheal's contribution over the years. "Brad has made a significant contribution to Scottish cricket over the past decade and has been an important part of Cricket Scotland's progress on the international stage.

"To represent Scotland at four T20 World Cups is a superb achievement, and Brad has consistently demonstrated his quality against some of the best players in the world. His performances during the 2018 World Cup Qualifier, alongside his contributions to memorable victories over Bangladesh and the West Indies, are a few of the many examples of his impact in a Scotland shirt.

"Beyond those performances, Brad has brought a great deal of experience and professionalism to the Scotland squad. His regular exposure to high-level professional cricket, his exciting skills as a fast bowler and the high standards he has demonstrated have all been extremely valuable to the national team and his teammates.

"Brad can look back on his international career with considerable pride. He has played his part in some significant moments for Scottish cricket, and I'd like to thank him for his contribution and commitment over the years. We wish him every success in the next chapter of his life," he concluded.

--IANS

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