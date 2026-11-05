Infantino hails Ronaldo’s legacy and says his achievements ‘may never be matched'

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) FIFA President Gianni Infantino has paid tribute to Cristiano Ronaldo following the Portuguese forward’s announcement of retirement from international football, describing his achievements as milestones that “may never be matched” and praising his immense contribution to the game.

Ronaldo, 41, announced his decision through an emotional video posted on social media, bringing an end to a 23-year international career during which he scored a record 146 goals in 234 appearances for Portugal.

Taking to Instagram, Infantino said Ronaldo had touched the hearts of football fans across the world through his extraordinary talent, determination and desire to constantly push the boundaries of the sport.

“Few players have ever touched the hearts of football fans around the world quite like @cristiano. A career defined by extraordinary talent, relentless determination and an unwavering desire to push the boundaries of what is possible,” Infantino wrote.

The FIFA President also highlighted Ronaldo’s remarkable World Cup record, pointing out that he remains the first player in history to score in six different editions of the tournament. He is also the all-time leading goalscorer in men’s international football.

“As the first player in history to score in six different editions of the FIFA World Cup and the all-time leading goalscorer in men’s international football, Cristiano has achieved milestones that may never be matched, but his greatest legacy goes far beyond records, trophies and goals,” he added.

Ronaldo made his senior debut for Portugal in August 2003 and went on to become the country’s most capped player and record goalscorer. He captained Portugal to their maiden UEFA European Championship title in 2016 before leading them to the UEFA Nations League triumph in 2019.

Across five World Cup appearances and six European Championships, the forward became the face of Portuguese football, inspiring generations of players and supporters.

Infantino further credited Ronaldo with uniting millions of fans and carrying the hopes of Portugal on football’s biggest stages. “He has inspired generations, united millions of fans and carried the hopes and pride of Portugal onto the world’s greatest stages,” he wrote.

“Thank you, Cristiano, for the passion, the unforgettable moments and the immense contribution you have made to our beautiful game proudly wearing the ‘Seleção’ shirt. Your international career will forever be part of football’s history,” Infantino added.

In his retirement announcement, Ronaldo said he was proud of the journey he had undertaken with Portugal and described representing his country as the greatest victory of his career. “Today I realise that the greatest victory was to have deserved to represent the best country in the world,” he said.

--IANS

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