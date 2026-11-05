India’s solar module manufacturing capacity crosses 200 GW

New Delhi, Nov 5 (IANS) India’s solar manufacturing sector has expanded significantly, with module manufacturing capacity crossing 200 GW and solar cell manufacturing reaching approximately 45 GW, according to the government.

The country is also advancing wind energy manufacturing, with domestic capabilities now covering a significant share of the turbine value chain.

‘The PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana’ has truly transformed into a mass movement, ultimately ensuring welfare and savings for the people, the states, and the entire country, said Union Minister for New and Renewable Energy, Pralhad Joshi.

Joshi, speaking at the ‘Bharat Renewable Energy Summit and Expo 2026,’ highlighted that India is now completing approximately one lakh rooftop solar installations every six days because of the rooftop solar initiative.

He noted that this is not only reducing emissions but also strengthening India's energy security during peak hours.

Emphasising the tangible benefits, he stated that millions of households are achieving zero electricity bills and generating substantial collective income by selling surplus power back to the grid.

He further highlighted India's exponential growth in solar energy, with installed capacity increasing from a mere 3 GW in 2014 to 172 GW today.

Minister of State for New and Renewable Energy, Shripad Yesso Naik, underscored that the next terawatt of clean energy will require collective collaboration across countries, technologies and institutions.

The minister also sought the views of the diplomats on country partnerships, investment, technology, implementation and capacity building.

The 4th International Conference on Green Hydrogen, held alongside the ‘BRE Summit and Expo 2026’, highlighted progress under the National Green Hydrogen Mission, which targets 5 million tonnes of annual green hydrogen production capacity by 2030.

Industry leaders, researchers, manufacturers, and knowledge partners are using the platform to explore technology collaborations, research partnerships, and opportunities to strengthen domestic supply chains.

The ‘Wind Plenary’ examined India’s onshore and offshore wind trajectory, a battery storage plenary focused on building domestic giga-scale manufacturing capacity and the RE for AI plenary explored how machine intelligence can strengthen grid forecasting and energy security.

As renewable energy capacity expands, energy storage and transmission infrastructure are becoming central to grid stability and the reliable integration of variable renewable power, said the government.

—IANS

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