'India views Pacific as integral part of shared Indo-Pacific': MoS Margherita

Koror (Palau), Sep 1 (IANS) Emphasising India's growing engagement with Pacific island countries, Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Tuesday underscored the significance of the region in New Delhi's broader Indo-Pacific vision.

Addressing the Dialogue Partner Session of the 55th Pacific Islands Forum Leaders' Meeting in Palau's Koror, Margherita said that the bilateral engagements with Pacific countries have expanded under India's Act East Policy, including the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) and its association with the Pacific Islands Forum.

"India attaches the highest importance to its partnership with the Blue Pacific Continent. Guided by our Act East Policy, this partnership has acquired greater depth through our bilateral engagements, the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation, or FIPIC, and our engagement with the Pacific Islands Forum," the MoS stated.

"We see the Pacific not as a distant region, but as an integral part of our shared Indo-Pacific. As noted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India recognises Pacific Island Countries as large ocean states," he added.

Stressing that the Indian philosophy has always viewed the world as one family, Margherita said this spirit of togetherness and shared purpose is reflected in the Summit's theme -- 'B.E.L.A.U – Building Economies: Life. Action. Unity'.

He noted that the theme resonates with India's vision for the Indo-Pacific as a free, open, peaceful and prosperous region, founded on respect for international law, sovereignty and territorial integrity, freedom of navigation and overflight, lawful commerce, and the peaceful resolution of disputes.

"To give a concrete shape to our Indo-Pacific Vision, India announced the Indo-Pacific Oceans Initiative in 2019, which focuses on our shared interest in collaborative efforts to secure an open and free maritime domain, while also ensuring the health of the oceans," Margherita added.

Highlighting that India's engagement with the Indo-Pacific is delivering tangible results, he said, at the Third FIPIC Summit in Papua New Guinea in 2023, PM Modi announced a comprehensive set of initiatives in healthcare, education, digital capacity building, water and renewable energy.

Margherita reaffirmed New Delhi's commitment to translating these initiatives into outcomes on the ground through bilateral development cooperation support, alongside demand-driven projects through the India-UN Development Partnership Fund.

He further said that climate change and sea level rise are "present and existential concerns" for the Pacific, noting that India shares this assessment.

"We are contributing through initiatives such as the International Solar Alliance (ISA), the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure (CDRI) and the Global Biofuel Alliance (GBA). India invites member countries to join these initiatives and work together towards a more resilient and sustainable future," the MoS mentioned.

He also highlighted India's growing focus on humanitarian assistance and disaster relief (HADR) across the Indo-Pacific, including through early warning systems, disaster preparedness, resilient infrastructure and timely humanitarian assistance.

Margherita further stressed that the Pacific has an important voice in the wider Global South, adding that India would continue to work with the Pacific partners to ensure their priorities are heard in global decision-making.

"Our three Voice of Global South Summits, with active participation from PIF members, have provided an important platform for your perspectives and priorities," he noted.

--IANS

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