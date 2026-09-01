US Ambassador calls Javelin co-production a key milestone in India-US defence partnership

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Tuesday described the collaboration between Lockheed Martin, Raytheon and Tata Advanced Systems Limited for the co-production of the Javelin All Up Round (AUR) as "a major step forward" for the US-India defence partnership.

He said that the initiative would open new opportunities for US companies while strengthening India's manufacturing capabilities.

Taking to X, Gor said, “A major step forward for the U.S.-India defense partnership. This collaboration between Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, and Tata Advanced Systems Limited will create new opportunities for U.S. companies, strengthen America’s defense-industrial base, and boost India’s manufacturing capabilities.”

Tata Advanced Systems Limited and the Javelin Joint Venture (JJV), a partnership between Raytheon, an RTX business, and Lockheed Martin, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) for Javelin AUR co-production in India, read a press statement issued by Lockheed Martin.

It noted that following an evaluation of multiple companies based on capability and expertise, Tata Advanced Systems has been selected by the JJV as the prime partner for future in-country co-production efforts.

Under the industry MOU, Tata Advanced Systems Limited and the JJV will explore setting up a facility in India for final assembly and integration of the Javelin AUR, along with capabilities for component production. This agreement will support future production of the Javelin system while providing unique opportunities for Indian industry and strengthening regional stability for the Indo-Pacific, the statement mentioned.

“The Javelin co-production effort will be beneficial for the India and U.S. partnership through creating, building and developing a strong defense workforce in India while sustaining American jobs in the domestic supply chain through multiyear production of sub-assembly kits at Lockheed Martin's Troy, Ala., facility and guidance electronics units (GEU) at Raytheon's Tucson, Ariz., facility. The sub-assembly kits and GEUs will be shipped to India for final assembly and integration,” it added.

Last month, Gor held a meeting with National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval in New Delhi to discuss strategic cooperation.

Gor stated that the partnership between India and the US is important for addressing global security challenges.

"Had a fruitful meeting with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval to discuss deepening US-India strategic cooperation. Our close partnership with India is vital to addressing global security challenges. The United States and India share many of the same goals and our engagement continues to grow," Gor posted on X after the meeting.

--IANS

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