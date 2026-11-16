Another Italian Senator condemns Filibeck's remarks on Indian democracy

Rome, Nov 16 (IANS) Senator and Chair of the India-Italy parliamentary group, Giulio Terzi, on Monday endorsed Forza Italia leader Deborah Bergamini's statement, in which she had criticised fellow Italian lawmaker and Party of European Socialists (PES) Secretary-General Giacomo Filibeck over his remarks on Indian democracy.

Terzi said that Filibeck's remarks have nothing to do with fostering the open, civil and constructive dialogue and mutual respect that must always characterise parliamentary diplomacy.

"As Chair of the Inter-Parliamentary Union’s (IPU) Italy–India Bilateral Friendship Group, I wish to fully endorse what Hon. Deborah Bergamini said yesterday in the following Facebook post about an incident that, unfortunately, does nothing to foster the open, civil and constructive dialogue and mutual respect that must always characterize parliamentary diplomacy, too, and above all," Terzi posted on X while sharing the screenshot of the statement posted by Bergamini.

The controversy follows Filibeck's remarks at the Bharat Summit 2026, held in Hyderabad on November 14, where he shared the stage with Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi.

In a statement shared on Facebook, Bergamini had criticised Filibeck over his remarks on Indian democracy, saying it was inappropriate for Europeans to lecture a country with 970 million voters on democratic principles.

She stressed that India has its own established political institutions and an independent judiciary to address internal disputes and grievances in accordance with the country's democratic framework.

In a post on her Facebook account, Bergamini referred to Filibeck's remarks at a meeting organised by the Indian National Congress and expressed disapproval of his intervention in India's domestic political debate.

"An Italian representative from the European Socialists and Democrats group, while attending a meeting organised by the Indian National Congress party, attacked Prime Minister Modi's BJP, declaring: 'Vote thieves, step down from your seats'," she said.

Bergamini said Filibeck's comments came amid criticism by the Indian opposition of the ruling government over the revision of electoral rolls, a process aimed at updating voter lists and removing duplicate entries, names of deceased individuals and those who have relocated.

Expressing her views on the issue, Bergamini said democratic societies allow political parties and individuals to raise allegations and put forward their arguments, but such claims must be supported by evidence.

"I believe that, in a democracy, everyone is free to put forward whatever arguments or accusations they choose -- provided, of course, that they can substantiate them. Furthermore, in instances like this, it is inappropriate to intervene in the domestic political debates of a major friendly nation -- a country with which Italy has established a 'special strategic partnership', fostering deep cooperation across all sectors," Bergamini said.

She further underlined the importance of respecting India's democratic institutions.

"Moreover, as Europeans, we find it inappropriate to lecture on democracy a nation that enables 970 million citizens to cast their votes. India possesses its own political institutions and judiciary; any disputes or grievances should be addressed in accordance with, and with respect for, the established rules of democracy," she added.

During his address at the Bharat Summit 2026, Filibeck had claimed that Indian democracy was "under attack" and being "hijacked". He also echoed the Congress party's campaign slogan, "Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod" (Vote thief, leave your seat).

--IANS

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