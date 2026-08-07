India, Iran explore civilisational ties for education and research cooperation

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Pralhad Joshi, Minister of Education, and Masoud Shams‑Bakhsh, Acting Minister of Science, Research and Technology of Iran, on Friday met in Bhubaneswar and discussed the potential arising from civilisational ties between India and Iran.

“Masoud Shams‑Bakhsh, Acting Minister of Science, Research and Technology of the Islamic Republic of Iran, met with Pralhad Joshi, India’s Minister of Education, on the sidelines of the 13th BRICS Education Ministers’ Meeting in Bhubaneswar,” the Embassy of Iran in India wrote on X.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the extensive potential arising from longstanding civilisational ties to develop modern cooperation in education, research, technology and innovation.

According to the Embassy, strengthening academic and research cooperation, enhancing institutional linkages between scientific and educational institutions, expanding opportunities for students and researchers, and leveraging digital education were among the key issues discussed.

“The two sides also emphasised the importance of utilising existing capacities to deepen scientific and educational cooperation further and create new opportunities for empowering young people and promoting innovation,” the Embassy noted.

Earlier in the day, the 13th BRICS Education Ministers’ Meeting unanimously adopted the BRICS Education Ministers’ Declaration, marking an important milestone in strengthening cooperation among member countries in the education sector.

Speaking to media persons, Minister Joshi said the meeting brought together Education Ministers, delegates and senior officials from Brazil, Russia, China, South Africa, Indonesia, Iran, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Ethiopia.

The summit began in Bhubaneswar with the third BRICS Education Senior Officials’ Meeting on August 5.

Briefing the media, the Union Minister said the theme of this year’s summit, held under India’s BRICS chairship for the third time, is “Building Resilience and Innovation for Cooperation and Sustainability”, with a strong focus on youth participation and people‑to‑people exchanges.

He said the declaration focuses on five key priorities, which include strengthening early childhood care and education; skill development; mutual recognition of qualifications and enhanced cooperation under the BRICS TVET cooperation alliance; promotion of collaborative research, innovation and start‑ups; and capacity building for academic leadership.

--IANS

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