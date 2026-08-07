BJP slams TN Budget as ‘visionless’, backs all‑party meet on Cauvery

Chennai, Aug 7 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Tamil Nadu chief spokesperson Narayanan Thirupathy on Friday strongly criticised the state budget, describing it as visionless and lacking any roadmap to address the rising debt burden or create productive assets, while affirming that Tamil Nadu’s interests in the Cauvery water dispute remain fully protected under law.

Speaking to IANS, Thirupathy said the state’s debt burden had doubled over the past five years.

“See, that is true because in the five years, the debt burden has doubled. But what is the roadmap for you to clear that debt burden? What is it that you have done to create assets? Nothing, zero. There is no vision in this budget, Marie Wilson’s budget,” he said.

He added, “It is partially right, but you are going to increase the burden still more, at least another 50 per cent more, because you have no clue at all how to get revenue for the government.”

He was equally critical of the agriculture and infrastructure allocations presented in the recent budget sessions.

“Today’s, yesterday’s and the day before yesterday’s budget on agriculture both looked very immature and impractical. This government is absolutely visionless… there is no roadmap for any infrastructure investment,” Thirupathy remarked.

He expressed particular surprise at the capital expenditure proposals, noting that Rs 8,000 crore had been allotted for the Ennore thermal expansion.

On the long‑standing Cauvery water dispute, the BJP spokesperson struck a reassuring note.

“As far as Cauvery is concerned, everything is fully protected, and everything is through a Supreme Court judgment. The Cauvery Water Management Authority is in place. So, absolutely Tamil Nadu is fully protected by law,” he said.

He added, “Cauvery water is concerned, even if Karnataka thinks they cannot stop it. As far as Mekedatu is concerned, we all know that if the dam is built, it will affect Tamil Nadu. It should not be built; this is our stand. That is what the Cauvery Water Management Authority will also say in their committee meetings.”

Thirupathy welcomed Chief Minister Vijay’s decision to convene an all‑party meeting. “There is nothing wrong in it. It is a welcome sign only. A chief minister calling his parliament members… all parliament members of Tamil Nadu should participate. There is nothing wrong in deliberating,” he said.

He added, “Today DMK said that the percentage of share should not go and that is what we have been saying all these days. Proper discussion and deliberation is a welcome step.”

He pointed out that Karnataka had earlier held a similar all‑party meeting attended by party leaders, MPs and former chief ministers.

“So what is wrong in conducting an all‑party meeting?” he asked, urging broad participation from Tamil Nadu’s parliamentary representatives.

--IANS

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