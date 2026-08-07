Netanyahu thanks PM Modi after phone call, vows stronger India-Israel bond

Jerusalem, Aug 7 (IANS) Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Friday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after the two leaders reviewed progress in various aspects of partnership on Thursday.

“Thank you, my friend, Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi. Together we continue to strengthen the bond between Israel and India,” Netanyahu wrote on X, responding to PM Modi’s post written in Hebrew regarding the conversation between the leaders.

During the phone call on Thursday evening, both leaders reviewed progress on various aspects of the India-Israel Special Strategic Partnership and also discussed the current situation in West Asia.

PM Modi posted on X: “Received a phone call from Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. We reviewed progress on various aspects of the India–Israel Special Strategic Partnership which continues to grow from strength to strength. We also exchanged views on the current situation in West Asia.”

According to the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO), during their conversation the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further strengthening bilateral cooperation across various sectors for the mutual benefit of both countries.

“The two leaders agreed to remain in touch,” the PMO stated.

In February, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accompanied by a high‑level delegation comprising senior ministers and officials, paid a two‑day State Visit to Israel on the invitation of Netanyahu.

During the visit, both leaders recalled PM Modi’s historic visit to Israel in 2017 and Netanyahu’s visit to India in 2018, which together laid the foundation for a new era of partnership and collaboration.

They noted the immense progress made in the India–Israel bilateral relationship across diverse domains, including emerging technologies, cyber, agriculture, water management, health, entrepreneurship, defence and security.

PM Modi and Netanyahu also agreed to elevate the Strategic Partnership to a new level – “A Special Strategic Partnership for Peace, Innovation and Prosperity.”

--IANS

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