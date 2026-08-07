MoS Margherita attends Ecuador National Day reception

New Delhi, Aug 7 (IANS) Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Pabitra Margherita on Friday attended the National Day reception of Ecuador and greeted the government and people of the country.

“Delighted to attend the National Day Reception of the Republic of Ecuador. My warmest and most heartfelt greetings to the Government and people of Ecuador on this special occasion. May the friendship between India and Ecuador continue to flourish, bringing peace, progress and prosperity to our people,” MoS Margherita stated on X.

Ambassador of Ecuador to India Fernando Xavier Bucheli Vargas was present at the celebrations.

In June, the Ambassador said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has emerged as an influential voice for the Global South, noting his ability to engage with both developing economies and the world’s leading powers.

He added that India’s growing economic strength and demographic significance have amplified its voice on the global stage.

Responding to a question on Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming India’s longest‑serving Prime Minister, Vargas told IANS that he wanted to congratulate the people of India and especially the Prime Minister for his long‑standing service.

He said Ecuador was proud to be in a country managed by such a leader as PM Modi.

Vargas added that PM Modi is a reference in the Global South because he can engage both with developing economies and with the world’s largest economy. He noted that India, being the fourth biggest economic power and the most populous country, has a voice that must always be listened to.

“We are very happy to serve here,” he said.

Highlighting strong economic synergies, the envoy said Ecuador exports products including gold, oil and cocoa to India while importing automobiles, bikes, pharmaceutical products and agricultural ingredients.

“Ecuador and India are complementary economies. We offer the products that India is looking for. For instance, we are selling gold and oil to India, and cocoa to prepare the best chocolates. At the same time, we are importing from India automobiles, bikes, pharmaceutical products, and also ingredients for the agricultural sector,” Vargas noted.

--IANS

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