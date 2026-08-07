Dharavi Redevelopment Project clarifies due process followed in Ganesh Nagar–Meghwadi rehabilitation

Mumbai, Aug 7 (IANS) The Dharavi Redevelopment Project (DRP)/Slum Rehabilitation Authority on Friday issued an official statement rejecting claims that residents of Ganesh Nagar–Meghwadi were evicted without prior notice.

According to the official clarification issued by the Administrative Officer and Tahsildar of DRP, the demolition action was carried out on Thursday, strictly in accordance with statutory procedures following months of public notices, individual vacation warnings, administrative hearings, and voluntary relocation counseling.

According to the authority, the demolition followed a series of formal steps.

In April, a public notice was issued directing residents of Sector-6 to execute rental agreements and vacate their premises to avoid inconvenience during the monsoon season.

Individual vacation notices were formally served to all affected occupants.

On July 6 and July 13, formal hearings were conducted for residents who submitted objections.

On July 28, public demolition notices were officially displayed.

On August 6, the demolition action was executed. Out of 16 identified structures/hutments, 12 occupants voluntarily vacated after counselling.

Police assistance was utilised to remove the remaining four structures after the occupants continuously refused to comply with legal notices.

The clearing of these structures was identified as a critical prerequisite for executing major public and railway infrastructure projects, as well as enabling construction for rehabilitation at the Mahim and Matunga railway lands.

The DRP emphasised that statutory provisions state occupants who fail to vacate despite due process risk eviction under the law and may forfeit rental assistance and relocation benefits.

The DRP reiterated that rental assistance is provided to all affected families regardless of the final determination of their eligibility status.

Residents with pending eligibility status are given adequate opportunities to complete document verification before competent government authorities.

The authority warned that under applicable statutory provisions, occupants who fail to vacate despite receiving due notice and the completion of legal proceedings are subject to eviction under the law and risk forfeiting rental assistance and relocation benefits.

The DRP concluded by affirming its commitment to conducting slum rehabilitation in a transparent, lawful, and humane manner while ensuring the timely delivery of vital public infrastructure.

"The Dharavi Redevelopment Project remains committed to implementing rehabilitation in a transparent, lawful, and humane manner while ensuring timely delivery of critical public infrastructure and safeguarding the rights of all eligible beneficiaries," the statement said.

--IANS

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