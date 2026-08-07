Football: Ex-Getafe defender Duarte joins Sao Paulo on free transfer

Sao Paulo, Aug 7 (IANS) Brazilian club Sao Paulo has signed Portuguese defender Domingos Duarte on a free transfer, the 31-year-old centre-back agreeing to a deal that runs until July 2028 after parting ways with Getafe in June.

"I am very happy to join Sao Paulo," Duarte told the club's official website on Thursday. "I am grateful for the way I was welcomed here and for the messages sent to me on social media. May there be many happy afternoons and nights with our fans."

Duarte began his career at Sporting Lisbon and has since had spells at Deportivo La Coruña, Granada and Getafe, among other clubs, reports Xinhua.

He has been capped three times for Portugal's national team, having made his full international debut in a 7-0 friendly win over Andorra in 2020.

Meanwhile, current Spanish side Celta Vigo have signed Turkish international goalkeeper Altay Bayindir on loan from Manchester United on Friday, with the agreement giving the Spanish club an option to make the move permanent at the end of the season.

Bayindir arrived at the club just a day after Celta coach Claudio Giraldez told the press that there was more work to be done in the current transfer window, and he will compete with Andrei Radu to start in La Liga.

"Celta Vigo welcomes him and is confident that he can continue to contribute his security in goal, his imposing physique, and his ability to dominate in the air in this new chapter," commented the Celta Vigo website.

Bayindir has played 12 times for the Turkish national team and was part of its squad for the recent World Cup finals, although he didn't make any appearances as his side was surprisingly knocked out in the group stage.

The goalkeeper joined Manchester United from Fenerbahce in 2023, but has only played 17 times for the first team, conceding 31 goals. He could make his debut on Saturday when Celta faces Napoli in another pre-season warm-up game.

--IANS

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