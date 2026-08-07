India, Cyprus discuss progress on migration and mobility agreement

Nicosia, Aug 7 (IANS) India’s High Commissioner to Cyprus, Manish, on Friday met Nicholas A. Ioannides, Deputy Minister of Migration and International Protection, and discussed progress on finalising the India‑Cyprus Migration and Mobility Agreement.

“High Commissioner Manish met Nicholas A. Ioannides, Deputy Minister of Migration and International Protection, and Charalambos Rousos, Permanent Secretary of the Deputy Ministry of Migration and International Protection,” the High Commission wrote on X.

The High Commissioner highlighted the valuable contribution of Indian professionals and workers to Cyprus’ economy and society, underscoring the importance of their welfare, fair treatment and well‑being.

He also raised issues affecting some Indian employees and discussed strengthening cooperation on safe, legal and skill‑based mobility between India and Cyprus.

Both sides discussed making time‑bound progress on finalising the agreement, as envisaged by the leaders of both countries during the visit of Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulidis to India in May 2026.

They emphasised the need for a legal and predictable framework for mobility. Ioannides assured the High Commissioner of the Deputy Ministry’s continued support in addressing the concerns of Indian employees in Cyprus.

The Deputy Minister also thanked the High Commissioner for the invitation to ‘Namaste Cyprus 2026’ and confirmed his participation.

“The meeting reflected the shared commitment of India and Cyprus to deepen their partnership further and strengthen people‑to‑people ties,” the High Commission stated.

In July, High Commissioner Manish met Marina Hadjimanoli, Shipping Deputy Minister of Cyprus, and held discussions focused on strengthening bilateral maritime cooperation.

The talks centred on building on the existing Bilateral Agreement on Merchant Shipping, expanding engagement in shipping and the wider maritime sector, and carrying forward the positive momentum in India‑Cyprus relations.

In May, Cyprus President Nikos Christodoulidis paid a state visit to India during which both countries elevated ties to a strategic partnership with deeper cooperation in defence and transport connectivity.

--IANS

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